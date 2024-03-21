Can you change difficulty settings in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Games like Dragon's Dogma 2 can be very challenging, so the option to change difficulty settings is often popular. Other players might simply find the game to be too easy, with a full party of Pawns helping you in combat. Many fans are hoping to see ways to adjust the gameplay to make it more relaxed, or more difficult, but those looking for concrete options might be disappointed.

We’re going to take a look at the ability to change difficulty settings in Dragon's Dogma 2, and what, if anything, you can do in the game itself. The title is vast, and there’s so much to see and do, but what about the nature of challenge? Unfortunately, no, you cannot change difficulty settings in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Having a crew of allies can make fights much easier (Image via Capcom)

Unlike Dark Arisen, the first game’s expansion, this one has no way to make things easier or harder in the settings. Instead, it uses a Dynamic Difficulty System, but Capcom has not made it clear on exactly how and where this adjusts the gameplay.

We do know that this system doesn’t include quests or puzzles - only combat. It sounds like if you are struggling, it will change the difficulty to make monsters easier to handle, but if you're doing well, it will start to slowly ramp up the challenge level in Dragon's Dogma 2. Thankfully, there are things you can do in the game to make it easier or harder for you if you want.

If you’re finding things to be too hard, build a party of balanced Pawns using a variety of vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, such as having a support Mage. Since other player’s Pawns do not level up, once they’re too low level, taking the time to go get newer, higher level ones to help you make life easier.

Suddenly, caves are much harder without allies (Image via Capcom)

Conversely, if the game is too easy for you, there are way more options. You can, for example, not upgrade equipment too often, or can you refuse to summon extra Pawns from your friends, other than one created ally.

That way, the various bosses and monsters you come across will be more threatening. That will, in a more indirect way, change the difficulty of Dragon's Dogma 2. It will require a greater knowledge of the game, and tactics to overcome some of these fights - especially the later-phase foes, and large enemies like Minotaurs.

While you sadly cannot change difficulty settings directly in Dragon's Dogma 2, there are little things like the above to adjust it indirectly. Should this change in the future, or if a Hard Mode is found, we’ll update this article accordingly.