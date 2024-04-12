Can you change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile?

The Challenge Token system was introduced back in League of Legends 12.9 as a way of helping players track their progress over time. These tokens are awarded for completing specific challenges like getting pentakills, dodging skill shots, and more. However, many in the community don't like the feature, and they have been looking for ways to remove them from their profile.

Unfortunately, there is no way to remove the Challenger Tokens on your League of Legends client. At least there are no official, Riot-endorsed ways of going about it. There is, however, a community-made workaround program created on open-source that you can try to remove the Challenge Tokens.

Below are the steps on how you can go about removing the Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends client.

How to remove Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile

Customize identity in the Client (Image via Riot Games)

As mentioned there are no official tools to help you stop Challenge Tokens from appearing on your profile. The workaround comes from an open-source program created by a League of Legends player who goes by the name of MaciejGorczyc.

So if you are looking to remove them from the client, make your way to the link given above and follow the steps in the guide below.

How to change Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile

Challenge Tokens changes in the Profile menu (Image via Riot Games)

Unlike removing Challenge Tokens, changing them on your profile is much simpler, and you can do it from the Client itself. To be able to do it, you will need to:

Log into your League of Legends account and then click on your icon located at the top right-hand side of your client. Make your way into the “Customize Identity” screen and look for the “Tokens” tab there.

After clicking on it, you will see all the tokens that you have unlocked in the MOBA thus far. Below that you will get a search bar, where you will be able to specifically search for a particular token.

So to change a token, click on the one you want to replace and select the token of choice. You will be able to only pick a token that you have unlocked.

Once selected, the new token should appear on the display to the left.