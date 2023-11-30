League of Legends Season 14: How to change your client and game region

If you're an avid League of Legends player, you may want to tinker with the game's regions at some point for various reasons. Perhaps you're fed up with experiencing painfully slow connections on your servers or you're itching to try out new playstyles that are region-specific, or perhaps you were in a hurry and accidentally picked the wrong region.

Luckily, there are a couple of ways to switch to a different region and dive into the delightful world of League gameplay. A key reason for doing so is to keep your ping low — something that can give you an edge in competitive online gaming.

This guide will thoroughly delve into what you need to do to change your region in League of Legends.

Change your League of Legends account's region: 2 simple ways explored

1) Create a new Riot account

To switch your League of Legends region, the quickest method is to create a fresh account. Once it is ready, it's possible to start playing in a different area right away. Ensure that you select the correct region during the process, as you're given only one free selection.

Follow the steps below to create a new account:

Head to LoL's official website and click on "PLAY FOR FREE," located at the center. Choose your desired region from the top-right corner on the next page. After selecting the region, you will be redirected to the region-specific website. Here, you'll need to create an account. Log in with your new account by first signing out of your previous Riot client account.

Starting a fresh account means forfeiting any progress, skins, or RP from your previous account. Sadly, saying farewell to your friend list is also inevitable. On the bright side, altering your in-game region won't cost you anything extra.

2) Purchase 2600 RP and change the region

Another option to make sure your League of Legends account stays in your chosen region is to purchase RP and change the server in-game. The downside is that each time you alter your region, you will need 2600 RP. Since this isn't available in-game for free, you'll have to fork over approximately $22 to relocate each time.

Your mission progress, honor level, Clash progress, ranked placement, and victory points will be lost in the process. However, your current experience level and splash arts will remain, which is quite important.

You can change the LoL account's region with 2600 RP (Image via Riot Games)

As you need to purchase RP first, follow the steps below to do so:

Launch the LoL client and go to the Store. Click on PURCHASE RP. Choose your preferred purchase method and how much RP you want to buy. To change the region, you need 2600 RP. Follow the payment procedure to complete the purchase.

After you're done adding the required RP to your account, follow the steps below to change your region in League of Legends:

Go to the game's Store. Click on the Account icon in the top-right corner of the Store. Choose the preferred server to which you want the account to be transferred.

Why are you unable to change the region in League of Legends?

You cannot change the LoL region if it shows "Account Transfer Available" (Image via Riot Games)

Sometimes, due to server maintenance issues, it won't be possible to alter your account's region. Bear in mind that this occurs most frequently when LoL is about to release a new season or patch.

If this happens and the account transfer option isn't visible in-game, close the game and launch the Riot client. When you select League of Legends, "Account Transfer Unavailable" should appear under the "Play" button.

Most importantly, there's no fix for this, as you only have to wait for the maintenance to be over. Following that, you can change your account region without any hassle.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news updates and guides on League of Legends.