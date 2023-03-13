How to check purchase history in League of Legends (2023)

Riot Games' League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer-online-battle-arena offering. Players can, however, purchase Riot Points (RP) to spend money on in-game cosmetics and bundles.

League Champions have a vast variety of skins that are available for players in various tiers. Some of them feature new character models, sophisticated visuals, and aural effects, while others see a more straightforward makeover.

The title provides a bunch of tempting cosmetics, as anyone who has played the game for a while will know. This is why gamers find themselves spending RP on them. As such, one might be interested in looking at their purchase history and seeing how much money they've spent on League skins and other accessories. Riot Games has made this information simple to access.

julian stains @mystery_top1 New post (How To See Your Purchase History In League Of Legends) has been published on Mystery Top - mysterytop.com/how-to-see-you… New post (How To See Your Purchase History In League Of Legends) has been published on Mystery Top - mysterytop.com/how-to-see-you… https://t.co/kXwTekHhmM

Here's how to check your League purchase history and how much money you've spent in the game.

League of Legends players can check their purchase history this way

League's Purchase History screen (Image via AFK Gaming)

To view your purchase history, information regarding RP purchases, and more, the following steps need to be followed:

Log into the League of Legends client.

At the client's top right, select the Store option by clicking on the coins icon.

Go to the Account menu item via the store's Gifting Center option.

On the left side of the screen, select Purchase History for League.

You may view all the icons, skins, and emotes that you have acquired or unlocked using the Hextech Crafting Process on this page.

By selecting the RP Purchase History option, which opens a more compact dialogue box with relevant information, you can access your RP history. The Gifting History option will display presents you and your in-game friends have given to one another.

How to find out how much money a League of Legends player has spent

To figure out how much money you have spent on the title, simply follow the seven easy steps listed below:

Log into the League client.

Place your cursor over the More option on the screen's upper-right corner and select Support.

Choose League of Legends from the list of games.

Type in the username and password associated with your League account.

Choose the League of Legends Fundamentals option by scrolling down.

Choose "How Much Money Have I Spent in League of Legends?" from the LEAGUE GUIDES & FAQS menu.

Finally, press the big red button that says "Show Me the Money" to see how much cash you have spent so far.

Once the aforementioned steps have been successfully followed, players will be able to view their purchase history and the total amount of money they have spent on League. Also, one needs to ensure they use the PC to check that information.

Poll : 0 votes