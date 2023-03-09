League of Legends LoLdle #245: Answers for Thursday, March 9

Pimeko, a League of Legends fanatic, transformed Wordle's concept for the well-known MOBA game from Riot Games to developing LoLdle in 2022.

Wordle was introduced in 2021, and by 2022 it had spread to every country. Many spin-offs have arisen since The New York Times bought the game. In addition to Wordle, Pimeko also cited Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex as sources of inspiration for LoLdle.

The daily challenges in LoLdle are the Classic, Quotation, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles. Based on a variety of factors, viewers must deduce a League of Legends champion for each assignment.

Utilizing seven boxes, the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and year of release are all analyzed. The colors on these boxes progress from green to yellow to red, providing directional indicators to steer players to the correct response.

cel @tetojis

loldle.net I found #LoLdle champion #245 with emojis in one shot (easy) ⚔️🥇 I found #LoLdle champion #245 with emojis in one shot (easy) ⚔️🥇loldle.net

A champion's quote is presented at random in LoLdle's quote challenge. The champion's in-game reaction is also accessible as a second audio suggestion after a few false guesses.

In the ability challenge, a champion's Q, W, E, R, passive ability, or one of the other abilities is represented by a randomly selected icon. The game also shows how to tell if a few guesses are made incorrectly, which provides additional cues.

The champion of the day's LoLdle Splash Art Challenge is revealed by looking at a short bit of an official League of Legends splash art. After each wrong guess, the image zooms out and reveals more of the surrounding environment.

A fresh set of tasks with a League of Legends theme pops up after a 24-hour stay on LoLdle, which resets daily.

What is the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Thursday, March 9, 2023?

Wukong (Underworld Wukong) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Thursday, March 9, 2023, are:

Classic: Rumble

Quote: Braum

Ability: Sett; Bonus: Pit Grit (Passive)

Emoji: Renekton

Splash Art: Wukong; Bonus: Underworld Wukong

Past League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

LoLdle's predictions don't always come true, and the outcomes occasionally take surprising turns. The end of a streak due to a single Champion, Quote Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art may seem unfair to some players.

However, if one practices frequently and is familiar with League of Legends' in-game characters, LoLdle might be easier to learn.

Poll : 0 votes