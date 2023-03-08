League of Legends LoLdle #244: Answers for Wednesday, March 8

In 2022, LoLdle was created by League of Legends enthusiast Pimeko by transforming Wordle's idea for the popular MOBA game from Riot Games.

Wordle was released in 2021, and in 2022 it became a worldwide phenomenon. Since The New York Times purchased the game, many spin-offs have appeared.

Pimeko has listed other sources of inspiration for LoLdle in addition to Wordle, including Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex.

In LoLdle, the Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are the daily challenges. Viewers must infer a League of Legends champion for each challenge based on various criteria.

Using seven boxes, the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and year of release are all assessed. The colors on these boxes go from green to yellow to red, serving as directional cues to steer players to the correct response.

In LoLdle's quote challenge, a champion's quote is displayed randomly. After a few unsuccessful guesses, the champion's in-game response is also available as a second audio suggestion.

An icon in the ability challenge randomly represents a champion's Q, W, E, R, or passive ability—or one of the other abilities. The game also offers further indications by showcasing the ability to determine if a few guesses are made incorrectly.

By examining a small portion of an official League of Legends Splash Art, participants in the LoLdle Splash Art Challenge can determine who the day's champion is. Following each incorrect guess, the picture zooms out and shows more of the area.

A new set of tasks with a League of Legends theme is presented after a 24-hour stay on LoLdle, which resets.

What is the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023?

Shaco (Royal Shaco) is the solution for today's LoLdle Splash Art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The LoLdle answers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023, are:

Classic: Aphelios

Quote: Vollibear

Ability: Ryze; Bonus: Spell Flux (E)

Emoji: Senna

Splash Art: Shaco; Bonus: Royal Shaco

Past League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers

Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki

March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else

February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser

February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex

February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn

February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke

February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon

February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego

February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar

February 21, 2023, LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas

Predictions from LoLdle don't always come true, and answers can occasionally change unexpectedly. Players may feel that losing a streak due to a single Champion, Quote, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art is unjust.

Nonetheless, LoLdle might be simpler to master if one practice often and is familiar with the in-game League of Legends characters.

