League of Legends LoLdle #244: Answers for Wednesday, March 8

In 2022, LoLdle was created by League of Legends enthusiast Pimeko by transforming Wordle's idea for the popular MOBA game from Riot Games.
Wordle was released in 2021, and in 2022 it became a worldwide phenomenon. Since The New York Times purchased the game, many spin-offs have appeared.
Pimeko has listed other sources of inspiration for LoLdle in addition to Wordle, including Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and the Commander Codex.
In LoLdle, the Classic, Quote, Ability, Emoji, and Splash Art puzzles are the daily challenges. Viewers must infer a League of Legends champion for each challenge based on various criteria.
Using seven boxes, the champion's gender, position, species, resources, range type, location, and year of release are all assessed. The colors on these boxes go from green to yellow to red, serving as directional cues to steer players to the correct response.
In LoLdle's quote challenge, a champion's quote is displayed randomly. After a few unsuccessful guesses, the champion's in-game response is also available as a second audio suggestion.
An icon in the ability challenge randomly represents a champion's Q, W, E, R, or passive ability—or one of the other abilities. The game also offers further indications by showcasing the ability to determine if a few guesses are made incorrectly.
By examining a small portion of an official League of Legends Splash Art, participants in the LoLdle Splash Art Challenge can determine who the day's champion is. Following each incorrect guess, the picture zooms out and shows more of the area.
A new set of tasks with a League of Legends theme is presented after a 24-hour stay on LoLdle, which resets.
What is the League of Legends LoLdle answers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023?
The LoLdle answers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023, are:
Classic: Aphelios
Quote: Vollibear
Ability: Ryze; Bonus: Spell Flux (E)
Emoji: Senna
Splash Art: Shaco; Bonus: Royal Shaco
Past League of Legends LoLdle challenges of the day answers
Listed below are the LoLdle answers from the past 15 days:
- March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump
- March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana
- March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah
- March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko
- March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc
- March 2, 2023, LoLdle = Braum, Gragas, Vex, Samira, Corki
- March 1, 2023, LoLdle = Brand, Vel'Koz, Seraphine, Blitzcrank, Else
- February 28, 2023, LoLdle = Ahri, Evelynn, Jinx, Neeko, Mordekaiser
- February 27, 2023, LoLdle = Tahm Kench, Lux, Fiora, Garen, Vex
- February 26, 2023, LoLdle = Shen, Olaf, Xayah, Annie, Evelynn
- February 25, 2023, LoLdle = Lux, Nami, Ornn, Zac, Pyke
- February 24, 2023, LoLdle = Heimerdinger, Nautilus, Pantheon, Zac, Talon
- February 23, 2023, LoLdle = Gnar, Samira, Sivir, Master Yi, Viego
- February 22, 2023, LoLdle = Lee Sin, Lissanda, Jax, Ryze, Veigar
- February 21, 2023, LoLdle = Shaco, Irelia, Vayne, Cassiopeia, Sylas
Predictions from LoLdle don't always come true, and answers can occasionally change unexpectedly. Players may feel that losing a streak due to a single Champion, Quote, Ability, Emoji, or Splash Art is unjust.
Nonetheless, LoLdle might be simpler to master if one practice often and is familiar with the in-game League of Legends characters.