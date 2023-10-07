Can you get banned in EA FC 24?

While players can enjoy EA FC 24 and its content at their own pace, the game also has a competitive side. This includes online-only offerings like Ultimate Team, which can get pretty fierce depending on your choices. To ensure that nobody can get an unfair advantage, EA Sports can take drastic steps if someone has broken the few cardinal rules.

There are several ways in which EA FC 24 players could end up breaking the rules. Barring the EULA shown at the start of the game, they aren't stated explicitly. This could also result in you accidentally breaking a rule and getting punished.

The severity of punishment depends on the rule you have broken. It can even lead to permanent bans. Let's look at all the activities that can put your in-game account in danger and how you can potentially avoid the same.

Breaking the rules in EA FC 24 can get you permanently banned

It's been one week since the launch of EA FC 24, and there hasn't yet been a major instance of players getting banned. While that is good news for both the developers and the community, players should avoid the following activities to ensure their accounts are safe.

You shouldn't buy in-game resources - both coins and FC points - from third-party sources. The only legal way to buy FC points is from EA directly, and there's no such way to get FC coins.

Coin buying and selling is strictly forbidden, and engaging in such activities can lead to both temporary and permanent bans in EA FC 24.

The use of bots can also lead to temporary or permanent bans.

Usage of third-party apps is also forbidden. Apart from the main client, you can use the official web companion website and its mobile version, available on Android and iOS.

Trying to hack other users' accounts will also result in bans.

Cheating or trying to modify the parameters in EA FC 24 can also result in bans.

While you can report other players, a high number of false claims can put your own account in danger.

Unless you engage in the aforementioned activities, your account is safe and will retain the progress you make on it. Moreover, remember that a ban will be applied to your email ID and could affect all the different platforms it includes.