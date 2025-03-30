Can you get pets in Inzoi?

Pets in Inzoi might seem like a feature at first glance, especially with all the pet-related objects in Build Mode, but the reality is a bit different. While you can place cat wheels, scratching posts, and other animal-themed items in your world, there’s no actual way to adopt a pet in the game as of writing. These objects appear to be decorative or possibly a hint at future updates. Unlike The Sims, which has a full pet-interaction mechanic, Inzoi doesn’t currently offer that option.

That said, while you can’t own pets in Inzoi, there is a way to fill your city with animals, making it feel more lively.

The alternative to getting pets in Inzoi

Crossing Bambis in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Even though adopting pets in Inzoi isn’t an option, you can still bring animals into your city through the City Editor. This lets you introduce different creatures that roam around parks, streets, and other open spaces.

To do this, open the Edit City menu from the bottom-right of your screen (or press M on your keyboard). Head to the City Appearance tab and select Animals. You can choose up to three different species to appear in your world, with the options including:

Cats

Dogs

Deer

Pandas

Crocodiles

Raccoons

Squirrels

Foxes

Once you have chosen the animals, you will have an option to adjust their quantity by changing the population density — the greater the density, the more animals will be wandering around. When you are done adjusting their population, simply exit the menu, and you'll start generating animals in your city over time.

Where to find animals in Inzoi

Once you add them, they tend to show up naturally in parks and open spaces in your world. Though they don't interact with your Zoi, animals can help to embellish your world and make it feel more inhabited. This is currently the closest you can get to experiencing pets in Inzoi.

Can you interact with animals?

At this point, animals in Inzoi are purely decorative. You can’t pet them, adopt them, or interact with them in any way. The closest thing you can do is use them as background props for in-game photography.

Will pets be playable in the future?

There’s no official confirmation, but with pet-themed items already in the game, it wouldn’t be surprising if Inzoi Studio has plans to introduce pets down the line. For now, though, the only way to have animals in your world is through the City Editor, letting them roam freely without any direct interaction.

