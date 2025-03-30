What are Ambitions and how to do they work in Inzoi?

In Inzoi, each character is driven by Ambitions, which define what motivates a Zoi and how they navigate their lives. Every Zoi has unique aspirations — for some, it is work, wealth, or creativity, while for others, it is to be part of some social justice movement. These can influence behavior, action, or even personal human progress and societal contribution.

Ad

What makes these aspirations even more fun is that they are not set in stone - you can change them at any time, meaning a constantly changing and dynamic gameplay experience.

Understanding Ambitions and their role in InZoi

A still from Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON)

Fundamentally, ambition for a Zoi is a long term life objective that defines its character and behavior. Each aspiration also has a highly organized three-step progression system, with each step containing specific sub-goals one needs to finish before moving to the next one. Some of the ambitions, such as Stay Healthy and Creative Expression, have even three avenues of progression, providing greater diversity in how the Zois accomplish their goals.

Ad

Trending

They are unique to young adult Zois and older, i.e., kids and teenagers will not have aspirations until they are grown up. Although every Zoi is pre-programmed with an ambition, it can be altered if their goals or aspirations change in the future.

How to change them

If Zoi's ambition does not match your story, it can be changed at any time. You can open the Zoi Card either by selecting O or by clicking on the character card in the bottom right corner. You will then be able to select the Ambitions section and select the pencil icon in the top right corner. This will allow you to select the Edit Ambitions menu, which will allow you to scroll through different desires and select a new one.

Ad

Note that changing them does not erase your past effort. So, even if a Zoi decides to return to a past ambition, they won’t have to start over from scratch.

Read also: How to get free money in Inzoi

How to complete them

Property preset in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON)

Every aspiration has multiple goals, each of which is divided into three levels. Advancing through these levels requires completing sub-goals, such as earning money, mastering skills, or forming relationships. For example, the Financial Success ambition requires a Zoi to accumulate wealth, invest in real estate, and purchase high-value furniture.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of how goals work:

Each aspiration has at least two paths, except Stay Healthy and Creative Expression, which have three.

Sub-goals must be completed to progress through ambition levels.

Some ambitions focus on skill mastery, like Walking Encyclopedia, which requires achieving Level 10 in multiple skills.

Others revolve around social aspects, like Partners in Love, where the Zoi must nurture romantic relationships and propose while feeling a specific emotion.

Ad

All ambitions in Inzoi

Category Ambition Level 1 Goal Level 2 Goal Level 3 Goal Social Unrest Famous Hackers Achieve programming level 3. Hack an ATM 10 times. Hack a bank 3 times. Financial Success Luxury Mansion Buy 5 pieces of furniture worth over 800 Meow. Reside at a property priced over 35,000 Meow. Reside at a property priced over 50,000 Meow. Creative Expression Voice of Heaven Buy a microphone and sing 3 times. Sing 10 times while amused. Achieve performance level 10. Harmony & Peace Tranquil Mind Buy a yoga mat and do yoga 3 times. Do yoga 10 times. Meditate 50 times on a yoga mat. Career Success Competent Talent Shake hands with an acquaintance 10 times. Have a full-time job and get promoted. Get promoted twice. Stay Healthy Fitness Master Buy fitness equipment once. Read health books 10 times. Work out 20 times while focused. Knowledge & Learning Knowledge Seeker Buy a bookshelf and read a book 3 times. Read a book 10 times. Achieve critical thinking level 10. Pursuit of Love Nation's Sweetheart Have a positive romantic conversation 5 times. Have 50 positive romantic conversations. Achieve charm level 10 and have 5 true loves. Family Happiness Parenting Expert Play with a child 5 times. Tell a story 10 times. Do child rearing 50 times. Stay Healthy Master Chef Cook from the refrigerator 5 times. Cook 20 times. Achieve cooking level 10. Financial Success Wealth Hold 50,000 Meow. Deposit money 10 times at the bank. Hold 20,000 Meow. Contribute to Community Cheerful Neighbor Have positive conversations 5 times. Give thank-you cards 10 times. Dance excitedly 20 times with a BFF. Creative Expression Pro Musician Buy an instrument and play 3 times. Play an instrument 10 times while sentimental. Achieve instrument level 10. Harmony & Peace Plant Lover Buy a houseplant 5 times. Water plants 10 times. Achieve gardening level 10. Pursuit of Love Partners in Love Have 1 mutual crush relationship. Serenade a sweetheart 10 times. Propose while dazzled. Social Unrest Crime-Bent Villain Take out anger on vending machines. Initiate a fight 5 times. Get arrested 5 times. Career Success Next Gen Leader Read self-help books 10 times. Achieve Rhetoric level 6. Have positive business conversations 100 times. Family Happiness Loving Family Form a family and have a positive conversation. Have positive family talks 20 times. Have a positive talk with a child 30 times. Contribute to Community Philanthropist Send 5 letters and give to charity. Donate to community 10 times. Sign an organ donation agreement. Stay Healthy Neat Freak Buy a cleaning tool. Clean 10 times. Do laundry 20 times. Knowledge & Learning Walking Encyclopedia Fix a broken object 3 times. Make furniture 15 times. Achieve level 10 in 5 different skills. Creative Expression Great Painter Buy an easel and paint 3 times. Read an art book 10 times. Achieve art level 10.

Ad

Once all levels are completed, the Zoi achieves their lifetime goal, marking a major milestone in their journey.

Check out: How to respawn stuck Zoi in Inzoi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.