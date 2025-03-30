What are Ambitions and how to do they work in Inzoi?

In Inzoi, each character is driven by Ambitions, which define what motivates a Zoi and how they navigate their lives. Every Zoi has unique aspirations — for some, it is work, wealth, or creativity, while for others, it is to be part of some social justice movement. These can influence behavior, action, or even personal human progress and societal contribution.
What makes these aspirations even more fun is that they are not set in stone - you can change them at any time, meaning a constantly changing and dynamic gameplay experience.
Understanding Ambitions and their role in InZoi
Fundamentally, ambition for a Zoi is a long term life objective that defines its character and behavior. Each aspiration also has a highly organized three-step progression system, with each step containing specific sub-goals one needs to finish before moving to the next one. Some of the ambitions, such as Stay Healthy and Creative Expression, have even three avenues of progression, providing greater diversity in how the Zois accomplish their goals.
They are unique to young adult Zois and older, i.e., kids and teenagers will not have aspirations until they are grown up. Although every Zoi is pre-programmed with an ambition, it can be altered if their goals or aspirations change in the future.
How to change them
If Zoi's ambition does not match your story, it can be changed at any time. You can open the Zoi Card either by selecting O or by clicking on the character card in the bottom right corner. You will then be able to select the Ambitions section and select the pencil icon in the top right corner. This will allow you to select the Edit Ambitions menu, which will allow you to scroll through different desires and select a new one.
Note that changing them does not erase your past effort. So, even if a Zoi decides to return to a past ambition, they won’t have to start over from scratch.
How to complete them
Every aspiration has multiple goals, each of which is divided into three levels. Advancing through these levels requires completing sub-goals, such as earning money, mastering skills, or forming relationships. For example, the Financial Success ambition requires a Zoi to accumulate wealth, invest in real estate, and purchase high-value furniture.
Here’s a breakdown of how goals work:
- Each aspiration has at least two paths, except Stay Healthy and Creative Expression, which have three.
- Sub-goals must be completed to progress through ambition levels.
- Some ambitions focus on skill mastery, like Walking Encyclopedia, which requires achieving Level 10 in multiple skills.
- Others revolve around social aspects, like Partners in Love, where the Zoi must nurture romantic relationships and propose while feeling a specific emotion.
All ambitions in Inzoi
Once all levels are completed, the Zoi achieves their lifetime goal, marking a major milestone in their journey.
