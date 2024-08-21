Can you go back to previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong?

As you progress through Black Myth Wukong, you might want to go and play previous chapters of this incredible Action RPG again. After all, this vast game has a wealth of secrets, optional bosses, and Transformations to unlock. However, if you want to know if you can go back and forth between previously played chapters, such as with a chapter select in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the answer is a firm no.

That doesn’t mean you technically can’t play previous chapters again in Black Myth Wukong. It’s a bit of a murky question. If you want to go back to previous moments in the game, such as perhaps fighting one of the main story bosses again, we have some bad news for you.

You can go back to previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong…sort of

Unfortunately, you can’t go back to specific previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong. You can use the fast travel system to return to areas you’ve already been to, but it won’t allow you to fight specific bosses over again.

Story content, once complete, is completed for the rest of the playthrough. Since this game features autosave, once you’ve completed something, that’s it. While you cannot replay fights with bosses you’ve already conquered, you can go back to complete content you’ve missed.

As there are at least 88 bosses in the game, if you’ve missed out on optional bosses, or item drops, you can return to older areas to get these. So, while you can’t go back to specific previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong, you can definitely return to areas you’ve already explored and take care of things you missed.

There might be bosses you weren’t strong enough to best, or that you lacked the proper Transformations to take on. You only have one option if you want to play through content a second time, i.e., New Game+. That means you’ll have to beat the game at least once, and then come back later to play again.

This title features a wealth of secrets and ways to grow stronger as the Monkey King. It’s possible that you’ll miss a wide assortment of these. With that in mind, it’s worth returning to these previously explored areas, to find other mysteries and solve them. If you’re looking to re-fight bosses though, you have to complete the game and go through another playthrough, unfortunately.

