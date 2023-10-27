Can Nintendo Switch players play EA FC 24 with PC/console players?

Cross-platform is a key aspect of EA FC 24's competitive world. The gaming industry has been undergoing upgrades in recent years, and one of the main reasons for that is the growing popularity of cross-play. This unique feature allows players from many platforms to gather and play their favorite games, regardless of whether they're on a PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch.

The cross-platform feature on EA FC 24, however, has several restrictions at times. In this article, we will discuss if Nintendo Switch users can cross-platform and what the possibilities are for them.

Nintendo Switch players won't be able to cross-play in EA FC 24

Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch players looking to challenge opponents on PC or console systems will be disappointed, as EA FC 24 on the Switch doesn't support cross-play with other platforms.

So, what options are available to Nintendo Switch players who wish to enjoy multiplayer action in EA FC 24? Well, the good news is that this console offers a range of multiplayer options to keep you entertained, and you can still engage in thrilling matches with fellow Nintendo Switch enthusiasts.

How can Nintendo Switch users enjoy EA FC 24 without cross-platform?

Local Multiplayer on the Nintendo Switch

One of the most accessible ways to enjoy multiplayer gaming on the Nintendo Switch is through local multiplayer. With a second pair of Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller, you can connect and play with a friend right on your Nintendo Switch.

Whether you prefer a Kick-Off match or any single-player mode, you can easily select your side with each pair of Joy-Cons or controller. Additionally, the Split Joy-Con feature allows for intense 1v1 or 1+1 Co-op matches without the need for any additional equipment.

Local Seasons

For those who wish to engage in local multiplayer with friends who also have a Nintendo Switch, the Local Seasons option is available. This feature enables you to connect and play with others who are within a 10-meter range.

Online Multiplayer on the Nintendo Switch

If you're looking to challenge Nintendo Switch players from around the world, you have several options to play EA FC 24 online. The quickest way is to access the Seasons mode and search for an opponent. Alternatively, you can explore various online modes tailored to your preferences, such as Ultimate Team, Volta, Clubs, Online Friendlies, and Local Seasons.

While these options provide exciting opportunities for multiplayer gaming on the Nintendo Switch, it's essential to note that EA FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch does not support cross-progression across different consoles.

Your achievements and progress in the game won't carry over if you play on more than one platform. Therefore, if you start your EA FC 24 journey on the Nintendo Switch, your progress will remain exclusive to that platform.

While EA FC 24 for the Nintendo Switch doesn't offer cross-play with PC or console players, there are still plenty of opportunities for multiplayer action with fellow Nintendo Switch enthusiasts.