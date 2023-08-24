Can you pause the game in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive RPG with lots to see and even more to do. For budding adventurers, this will result in a sprawling journey through the magical world of Faerun. However, it is a harsh tale full of perils and unforeseen dangers. Coupled with the high difficulty of the combat and encounters, you could be in for a rough time if you do not know what you are doing.

Furthermore, the sandbox levels are highly dynamic, reacting to your actions and choices. With the game moving along at a slow albeit packed pace, you may need to take a break.

You cannot pause the game in Baldur's Gate 3

Unfortunately, it is not possible to pause Baldur's Gate 3 for a breather. This seems to be a growing trend in gaming, first popularized by Japanese developer From Software's Souls titles. As such, even if you bring up the pause menu, the game continues in the background. This can be problematic if you are in a dangerous area with patrolling enemies.

Thankfully, there are ways to bypass this instead of just quitting. For one, you can head back to camp at any time without penalty. The campsite is a discreet, "safe house" area where you can rest, use various services, and talk to your party members. This handy mechanic can be used via the campfire icon and allows you to get to know your team better.

Just be sure not to Long Rest unless needed as this progresses the narrative, including side missions.

Another solution is activating the Turn Based mode. This stops the usually real-time game world and logic, allowing it to operate on a turn-by-turn basis. This is handy for engaging in stealth missions and even pickpocketing. Since this pauses the game, you can step away from your PC.

The Turn Based mode is activated using the hourglass icon on the bottom-right section of the HUD. There is no drawback to this either, so the game remains "paused" until you finish your turn or exit the mode. It is instant, so this is perhaps the best option available right now (until developer Larian Studios incorporates a hard pause system into the game).

What platforms is Baldur's Gate 3 available on?

As the latest Dungeons and Dragons experience and an ambitious CRPG, Baldur's Gate 3 first debuted on PC via early access. Three years later, the title got its full release. Thus far, the game has seen glowing reviews around the gaming sphere. Check out our review to know what makes it so great.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released on August 3, 2023, for PC and is coming to PS5 on September 6, 2023.