Can you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch Lite?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the most popular Nintendo game since its release in March of 2020. It was actually the best selling game of the pandemic, through April of 2021.

So many people snatched Animal Crossing up to play during the COVID-19 related shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. The Nintendo Switch console sold extremely well during that time for similar reasons: it gave players the chance to connect with other people without risking their life by going out and being social.

Since this has been one of the most popular Nintendo releases of all time, it makes sense that people would want to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their Switch Lite. Can they?

Animal Crossing on Switch Lite

Switch Lites have actually sold very well since its release. They're a cheaper version, at a whole $100 USD cheaper, than the full Nintendo Switch, and they're a lot simpler to maintain.

It's just a console and a charging chord, rather than a console, a dock, an HDMI chord, two removable Joy-cons and a Joy-con holder. They can play virtually all of the Switch's library, so it makes sense that people would want them. It harkens back to the days of the Gameboy and other handheld consoles, so people have been big fans.

While they can play most games, Switch Lites can't play the full library of Nintendo Switch releases. There is a list, albeit short, of games that can't be played on Switch Lite, due to motion controls or needing Joy-cons.

1-2-Switch

Just Dance (all releases)

(all releases) Super Mario Party

Fitness Boxing

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Labo

Notice that one particular Nintendo title isn't there - Animal Crossing. The latest iteration of the franchise, New Horizons, is compatible with the Switch Lite because it requires neither a Joy-con, nor utilizes motion controls. For now, no gameplay options are restricted to the regular Switch, so Switch Lite users can play freely with no problems.

Is the Switch Lite better than the Switch?

