Can you play Diablo Immortal on Steam Deck?

With the recent release of Valve's new handheld computer system, Steam Deck, many players are testing its limits regarding what it can and cannot play. Of course, the subject of Blizzard's newest entry in the Diablo franchise, Diablo Immortal, the free-to-play game, also comes up in the conversation.

While at face value, a Steam Deck looks like it should only play titles in someone's Steam library, the system is a bit more complex than that. Rather than only being able to play Steam games, this system functions more as the next step for mobile computers. With this in mind, readers can better understand its capabilities.

Like every other computer, this device can surf the internet and download things from various platforms. This means that not only can users download their Steam library of games, but they also have to potential to download stuff like pictures and videos off the internet. But what about Battle.net?

Fact or fiction: Diablo Immortal on Steam Deck

Diablo Immortal is out on mobiles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While many consumers are questioning whether or not the Steam Deck can play Diablo Immortal, the question they should be asking is if it can install Battle.net. Battle.net is the launcher used to install and run Blizzard and most modern Activision games, much like how Steam games go through Steam.

Here is a brief and concise list of the steps required to install Diablo Immortal on the Steam Deck:

Select the "Switch to Desktop" icon on the menu. Download Battle.net. Add the executables as a non-Steam game in the Steam menu. Select the "force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool" option. Open Battle.net and install Diablo Immortal.

With the Steam Deck being a miniature computer, it can install Battle.net. However, it requires a bit of comprehension of the system's interface. Rather than being available in the Steam library section of the device, players will need to select the "Switch to Desktop" icon on the menu to switch it into desktop mode.

After doing so, the next thing gamers need to do is install the launcher. They may do this with a simple google search or by going directly to the launcher's site. Once at the home webpage, the option to install the launcher will be on the top right section of the page. Afterward, they can begin the installation process.

After completing the installation, players must locate Battle.net on their device and add it as a non-Steam game. From there, they will need to locate the executable and find the compatibility tab in the new application's properties option. Players should see the next tab they need to select.

The next step is to select the "force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool" option. After selecting this option, Battle.net will be executable from the Steam Deck. After opening for the first time and logging in to the application, players will have a free roam of the launcher and Blizzard-Activision store.

With everything logged into and the launcher installed, players can begin installing Diablo Immortal. Once the game is installed, Users will finally be able to play the game.

Due to the game being built for mobile platforms, many find playing this title on the Steam console better than on PCs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far