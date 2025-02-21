Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

The latest installment of the Yakuza franchise, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, runs extremely well on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Handheld gaming regained its prominence in the past few years. With the release of Steam Deck in 2022 and ROG Ally in 2023, many developers have started focusing on making their titles run well on these handhelds. Such is the case with the latest Yakuza title as well.
Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs phenomenally on both handhelds. The ROG Ally and the Steam Deck are essentially smaller and much more portable versions of a gaming PC. SEGA did a good job porting the game for PC as well.
The game also came out for older generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If these two consoles can still run Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the Steam Deck and ROG Ally should have no troubles either. But what are the best settings to play Pirate in Yakuza on these consoles? Let's take a look.
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: ROG Ally and Steam Deck settings
Steam Deck
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280x800
- V-Sync: On (frame gen off) / Off (frame gen on)
- FPS: 60 (frame gen off) / 120 (frame gen on)
- Field of View: Between +40 and +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Texture Filtering: 8X
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: Medium
- Real-Time Reflections: Off
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Motion Blur: Off
- SSAO: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: Off
- Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1.2
- AMD FSR Quality: Balanced
- AMD FSR Sharpness: 0.5
- Frame Generation: None/ AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation
- Low Latency Mode: None
Asus ROG Ally (25W, 4GB VRAM)
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x 1080
- V-Sync: Off (frame gen on)
- FPS: 120 (frame gen on)
- Field of View: Between +40 and +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Texture Filtering: 16X
- Shadow Quality: Low/ Medium
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Motion Blur: Off
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: Off
- Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1.2
- AMD FSR Quality: Balanced
- AMD FSR Sharpness: 0.5
- Frame Generation: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation
- Low Latency Mode: Off
