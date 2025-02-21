Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

The latest installment of the Yakuza franchise, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, runs extremely well on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Handheld gaming regained its prominence in the past few years. With the release of Steam Deck in 2022 and ROG Ally in 2023, many developers have started focusing on making their titles run well on these handhelds. Such is the case with the latest Yakuza title as well.

Ad

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs phenomenally on both handhelds. The ROG Ally and the Steam Deck are essentially smaller and much more portable versions of a gaming PC. SEGA did a good job porting the game for PC as well.

The game also came out for older generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If these two consoles can still run Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the Steam Deck and ROG Ally should have no troubles either. But what are the best settings to play Pirate in Yakuza on these consoles? Let's take a look.

Ad

Trending

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: ROG Ally and Steam Deck settings

Steam Deck

Yakuza runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck (Image via SEGA)

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 1280x800

1280x800 V-Sync: On (frame gen off) / Off (frame gen on)

On (frame gen off) / Off (frame gen on) FPS : 60 (frame gen off) / 120 (frame gen on)

: 60 (frame gen off) / 120 (frame gen on) Field of View : Between +40 and +50

: Between +40 and +50 Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Texture Filtering: 8X

8X Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Geometry Quality : Medium

: Medium Real - Time Reflections : Off

- : Off Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : Off

: Off Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: Off

Off Upscaling : AMD FSR 3.1.2

: AMD FSR 3.1.2 AMD FSR Quality: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation: None/ AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation

None/ AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation Low Latency Mode: None

Ad

Also Read: Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii achievements list

Asus ROG Ally (25W, 4GB VRAM)

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x 1080

1920x 1080 V-Sync: Off (frame gen on)

Off (frame gen on) FPS : 120 (frame gen on)

: 120 (frame gen on) Field of View: Between +40 and +50

Between +40 and +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Texture Filtering : 16X

: 16X Shadow Quality : Low/ Medium

: Low/ Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: Off

Off Upscaling : AMD FSR 3.1.2

: AMD FSR 3.1.2 AMD FSR Quality: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation : AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation

: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation Low Latency Mode: Off

Ad

For more guides on Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.