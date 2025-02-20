Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii achievements list

|Achievements/ Trophies
|Description
|Rarity
|Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Obtain all trophies
|Platinum
|Shipwrecked
|Complete Chapter 1
|Bronze
|Heart of Darkness
|Complete Chapter 2
|Bronze
|The Old Man and the Sea
|Complete Chapter 3
|Bronze
|Treasure Island
|Complete Chapter 4
|Bronze
|Ya Gotta Keep Livin'
|Complete the last chapter
|Bronze
|Fledgling Mad Dog
|Obtain 10 abilities
|Bronze
|Powerful Mad Dog
|Obtain 20 abilities
|Bronze
|Ferocious Mad Dog
|Obtain 40 abilities
|Bronze
|Legendary Mad Dog
|Obtain 60 abilities
|Silver
|Boomerang Lover
|Use the cutlass boomerang on enemies 100 times
|Bronze
|Chain Hook Expert
|Use the chain hook on enemies 50 times
|Bronze
|Pistol Aficionado
|Use the pistol 50 times on enemies
|Bronze
|Majima Everywhere
|Create a total of 56 doppelgangers
|Bronze
|The Man Who Summoned the Gods
|Play every dark instrument
|Bronze
|Divine Intervention
|Summon the gods with dark instruments 30 times
|Bronze
|Fashionable Fingers
|Equip rings on all ten fingers at once
|Bronze
|Bounty Hunter
|Complete 20 bounty missions
|Bronze
|Super Bounty Hunter
|Complete 50 bounty missions
|Bronze
|Sea Legs-Havers
|Achieve the rank of Sea Legs-Havers
|Bronze
|Popular Picaroons
|Achieve the rank of Popular Picaroons
|Bronze
|Buccaneer Bigshots
|Achieve the rank of Buccaneer Bigshots
|Bronze
|Legends of the Sea
|Achieve the rank of Legends of the Sea
|Silver
|Welcome to the Goro Pirates!
|Recruit 30 members to the Goro Pirates
|Bronze
|The Goro Pirates Set Sail!
|Recruit 50 members to the Goro Pirates
|Bronze
|Goro Pirates, Go Go Go!
|Recruit 80 members to the Goro Pirates
|Bronze
|Bonds Between Boys
|View all of Noah's Drink Links
|Bronze
|Bonds Between Men
|View every Drink Link with the crew
|Bronze
|New Star of the Coliseum
|Win 10 different matches in the Pirates' Coliseum
|Bronze
|Ace of the Coliseum
|Win 20 different matches in the Pirates' Coliseum
|Bronze
|Master of the Coliseum
|Win 30 different matches in the Pirates' Coliseum
|Bronze
|Legend of the Coliseum
|Defeat the Amon Pirates
|Silver
|Showdown on Rokka Island
|Win the battle on Rokka Island
|Bronze
|Showdown on Atali Island
|Defeat the first Devil Flags officer
|Bronze
|Showdown in Flame Heaven
|Defeat the second Devil Flags officer
|Bronze
|Showdown in Frost Heaven
|Defeat the third Devil Flags officer
|Bronze
|Remember the Goro Pirates!
|Defeat the leader of the Devil Flags
|Silver
|Island Adventurer
|Complete 10 different islands
|Bronze
|Novice Treasure Hunter
|Obtain 10 different treasures
| Bronze
|Expert Treasure Hunter
|Obtain 40 different treasures
|Bronze
|My Glorious Goromaru
|Obtain 50 customization parts for the Goromaru
|Bronze
|Julie-chan's Biggest Fan
|Create three different cannons at Julie's Gearworks
|Bronze
|Rocket Sniper
|Sunk 5 enemy ships with the rocket launcher
|Bronze
|Domestic Pirate
|Cook all recipes
|Bronze
|Goodbye, Old Me
|Obtain 20 types of clothing items
|Bronze
|Fashionista
|Obtain 50 types of clothing items
|Bronze
|Trendsetter
|Obtain 100 types of clothing items
|Bronze
|Memories of Honolulu
|Took 30 different photos for the Photo Rally
|Bronze
|Extreme Extrovert
|Befriend 50 people through Aloha Links
|Bronze
|By Hook or By Crook
|Travel using the chain hook 20 times
|Bronze
|Hooking and Gathering
|Capture 30 fish and bugs with the chain hook
|Bronze
|Taking the Scenic Route
|Complete 10 substories
|Bronze
|Main Story? What's That?
|Complete 20 substories
|Bronze
|My Dream Minato Girl
|Party with the Minato Girls and found your true love
|Bronze
|Party Pirate
|Play 10 different minigames
|Bronze
|High-Speed Pirate
|Win 3 different cups in Dragon Kart
|Bronze
|Sea Shanties
|Enjoy karaoke on the deck of the Goromaru
|Bronze
|Erduite Pirate
|Obtain 5 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School
|Bronze
|Crazy Captain
|Complete all Crazy Delivery courses
|Bronze
|Barrel Basher
|Destroy a total of 1,500 barrels at the Bang Bang Batting Center
|Bronze
|Making a Menagerie
|Obtain 7 pets
|Bronze
|Not Counting the Usual Ones
|Obtain 2 balls
|Bronze