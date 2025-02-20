Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii achievements list

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:40 GMT
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available to buy via Steam, Xbox Game Store, and PlayStation Store (Image via SEGA)
Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the most recent instalment in the Yakuza series. The game features a ton of playable content, including around 40 hours of gameplay, and a massive list of 60+ trophies and achievements to collect in total. The list of trophies is so long that every achievement cannot be unlocked in a single playthrough.

Out of the 62 total trophies, 56 are Bronze, four are Silver, one is Gold, and one is Platinum. A list of these trophies, alongside a brief description on how these can be unlocked, is mentioned below.

All achievements from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In total, there are 60+ achievements in Pirate Yazuka in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Here's a look at all the trophies in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how to get them:

Achievements/ TrophiesDescriptionRarity
Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiObtain all trophiesPlatinum
ShipwreckedComplete Chapter 1Bronze
Heart of DarknessComplete Chapter 2Bronze
The Old Man and the SeaComplete Chapter 3Bronze
Treasure IslandComplete Chapter 4Bronze
Ya Gotta Keep Livin'Complete the last chapterBronze
Fledgling Mad DogObtain 10 abilitiesBronze
Powerful Mad DogObtain 20 abilitiesBronze
Ferocious Mad DogObtain 40 abilitiesBronze
Legendary Mad DogObtain 60 abilitiesSilver
Boomerang LoverUse the cutlass boomerang on enemies 100 timesBronze
Chain Hook ExpertUse the chain hook on enemies 50 timesBronze
Pistol AficionadoUse the pistol 50 times on enemiesBronze
Majima EverywhereCreate a total of 56 doppelgangersBronze
The Man Who Summoned the GodsPlay every dark instrumentBronze
Divine InterventionSummon the gods with dark instruments 30 timesBronze
Fashionable FingersEquip rings on all ten fingers at onceBronze
Bounty HunterComplete 20 bounty missionsBronze
Super Bounty HunterComplete 50 bounty missionsBronze
Sea Legs-HaversAchieve the rank of Sea Legs-HaversBronze
Popular PicaroonsAchieve the rank of Popular PicaroonsBronze
Buccaneer BigshotsAchieve the rank of Buccaneer BigshotsBronze
Legends of the SeaAchieve the rank of Legends of the SeaSilver
Welcome to the Goro Pirates!Recruit 30 members to the Goro PiratesBronze
The Goro Pirates Set Sail!Recruit 50 members to the Goro PiratesBronze
Goro Pirates, Go Go Go!Recruit 80 members to the Goro PiratesBronze
Bonds Between BoysView all of Noah's Drink LinksBronze
Bonds Between MenView every Drink Link with the crewBronze
New Star of the ColiseumWin 10 different matches in the Pirates' ColiseumBronze
Ace of the ColiseumWin 20 different matches in the Pirates' ColiseumBronze
Master of the ColiseumWin 30 different matches in the Pirates' ColiseumBronze
Legend of the ColiseumDefeat the Amon PiratesSilver
Showdown on Rokka IslandWin the battle on Rokka IslandBronze
Showdown on Atali IslandDefeat the first Devil Flags officerBronze
Showdown in Flame HeavenDefeat the second Devil Flags officerBronze
Showdown in Frost HeavenDefeat the third Devil Flags officerBronze
Remember the Goro Pirates!Defeat the leader of the Devil FlagsSilver
Island AdventurerComplete 10 different islandsBronze
Novice Treasure HunterObtain 10 different treasures Bronze
Expert Treasure HunterObtain 40 different treasuresBronze
My Glorious GoromaruObtain 50 customization parts for the GoromaruBronze
Julie-chan's Biggest FanCreate three different cannons at Julie's GearworksBronze
Rocket SniperSunk 5 enemy ships with the rocket launcherBronze
Domestic PirateCook all recipesBronze
Goodbye, Old MeObtain 20 types of clothing itemsBronze
FashionistaObtain 50 types of clothing itemsBronze
TrendsetterObtain 100 types of clothing itemsBronze
Memories of HonoluluTook 30 different photos for the Photo RallyBronze
Extreme ExtrovertBefriend 50 people through Aloha LinksBronze
By Hook or By CrookTravel using the chain hook 20 timesBronze
Hooking and GatheringCapture 30 fish and bugs with the chain hookBronze
Taking the Scenic RouteComplete 10 substoriesBronze
Main Story? What's That? Complete 20 substoriesBronze
My Dream Minato GirlParty with the Minato Girls and found your true loveBronze
Party PiratePlay 10 different minigamesBronze
High-Speed PirateWin 3 different cups in Dragon KartBronze
Sea ShantiesEnjoy karaoke on the deck of the GoromaruBronze
Erduite PirateObtain 5 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational SchoolBronze
Crazy CaptainComplete all Crazy Delivery coursesBronze
Barrel BasherDestroy a total of 1,500 barrels at the Bang Bang Batting CenterBronze
Making a MenagerieObtain 7 petsBronze
Not Counting the Usual OnesObtain 2 ballsBronze
