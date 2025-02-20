Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii achievements list

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the most recent instalment in the Yakuza series. The game features a ton of playable content, including around 40 hours of gameplay, and a massive list of 60+ trophies and achievements to collect in total. The list of trophies is so long that every achievement cannot be unlocked in a single playthrough.

Out of the 62 total trophies, 56 are Bronze, four are Silver, one is Gold, and one is Platinum. A list of these trophies, alongside a brief description on how these can be unlocked, is mentioned below.

All achievements from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here's a look at all the trophies in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how to get them:

Achievements/ Trophies Description Rarity Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Obtain all trophies Platinum Shipwrecked Complete Chapter 1 Bronze Heart of Darkness Complete Chapter 2 Bronze The Old Man and the Sea Complete Chapter 3 Bronze Treasure Island Complete Chapter 4 Bronze Ya Gotta Keep Livin' Complete the last chapter Bronze Fledgling Mad Dog Obtain 10 abilities Bronze Powerful Mad Dog Obtain 20 abilities Bronze Ferocious Mad Dog Obtain 40 abilities Bronze Legendary Mad Dog Obtain 60 abilities Silver Boomerang Lover Use the cutlass boomerang on enemies 100 times Bronze Chain Hook Expert Use the chain hook on enemies 50 times Bronze Pistol Aficionado Use the pistol 50 times on enemies Bronze Majima Everywhere Create a total of 56 doppelgangers Bronze The Man Who Summoned the Gods Play every dark instrument Bronze Divine Intervention Summon the gods with dark instruments 30 times Bronze Fashionable Fingers Equip rings on all ten fingers at once Bronze Bounty Hunter Complete 20 bounty missions Bronze Super Bounty Hunter Complete 50 bounty missions Bronze Sea Legs-Havers Achieve the rank of Sea Legs-Havers Bronze Popular Picaroons Achieve the rank of Popular Picaroons Bronze Buccaneer Bigshots Achieve the rank of Buccaneer Bigshots Bronze Legends of the Sea Achieve the rank of Legends of the Sea Silver Welcome to the Goro Pirates! Recruit 30 members to the Goro Pirates Bronze The Goro Pirates Set Sail! Recruit 50 members to the Goro Pirates Bronze Goro Pirates, Go Go Go! Recruit 80 members to the Goro Pirates Bronze Bonds Between Boys View all of Noah's Drink Links Bronze Bonds Between Men View every Drink Link with the crew Bronze New Star of the Coliseum Win 10 different matches in the Pirates' Coliseum Bronze Ace of the Coliseum Win 20 different matches in the Pirates' Coliseum Bronze Master of the Coliseum Win 30 different matches in the Pirates' Coliseum Bronze Legend of the Coliseum Defeat the Amon Pirates Silver Showdown on Rokka Island Win the battle on Rokka Island Bronze Showdown on Atali Island Defeat the first Devil Flags officer Bronze Showdown in Flame Heaven Defeat the second Devil Flags officer Bronze Showdown in Frost Heaven Defeat the third Devil Flags officer Bronze Remember the Goro Pirates! Defeat the leader of the Devil Flags Silver Island Adventurer Complete 10 different islands Bronze Novice Treasure Hunter Obtain 10 different treasures Bronze Expert Treasure Hunter Obtain 40 different treasures Bronze My Glorious Goromaru Obtain 50 customization parts for the Goromaru Bronze Julie-chan's Biggest Fan Create three different cannons at Julie's Gearworks Bronze Rocket Sniper Sunk 5 enemy ships with the rocket launcher Bronze Domestic Pirate Cook all recipes Bronze Goodbye, Old Me Obtain 20 types of clothing items Bronze Fashionista Obtain 50 types of clothing items Bronze Trendsetter Obtain 100 types of clothing items Bronze Memories of Honolulu Took 30 different photos for the Photo Rally Bronze Extreme Extrovert Befriend 50 people through Aloha Links Bronze By Hook or By Crook Travel using the chain hook 20 times Bronze Hooking and Gathering Capture 30 fish and bugs with the chain hook Bronze Taking the Scenic Route Complete 10 substories Bronze Main Story? What's That? Complete 20 substories Bronze My Dream Minato Girl Party with the Minato Girls and found your true love Bronze Party Pirate Play 10 different minigames Bronze High-Speed Pirate Win 3 different cups in Dragon Kart Bronze Sea Shanties Enjoy karaoke on the deck of the Goromaru Bronze Erduite Pirate Obtain 5 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School Bronze Crazy Captain Complete all Crazy Delivery courses Bronze Barrel Basher Destroy a total of 1,500 barrels at the Bang Bang Batting Center Bronze Making a Menagerie Obtain 7 pets Bronze Not Counting the Usual Ones Obtain 2 balls Bronze

