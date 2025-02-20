  • home icon
  • How long does it take to beat Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

How long does it take to beat Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:45 GMT
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can be purchased via Steam, Xbox Game Store, and PlayStation Store (Image via SEGA)
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can be purchased via Steam, Xbox Game Store, and PlayStation Store (Image via SEGA)

The next installment in the Yakuza series, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is an exciting action adventure RPG that takes place in Hawaii. Just like other Yakuza games that we have seen so far, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also offers a short yet entertaining campaign. While you can extend your playing hours by finishing the side quests as well, the main story itself is pretty brief.

Continuing their trend of keeping the story short, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features a campaign of around 13-15 hours. But what about the side quests and for a completionist run? Let's take a look.

Side quests and 100 percent completion time in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can take more than 30 hours to beat (Image via SEGA)
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can take more than 30 hours to beat (Image via SEGA)

If you are someone who likes to finish and complete side quests in a game as well, you are in for a treat. While the main campaign is just 15 hours long, you can expect to invest around 30-35 hours if you focus on doing the side quests. Moreover, if you are a completionist and want to experience and play through literally every moment possible, the game can stretch for as long as 40-50 hours.

One thing that is worth mentioning here is that the amount of time mentioned in this article can also depend on a variety of factors. If you are new to the Yakuza series or to the genre itself, it can take you much longer to beat the game. Similarly, the amount of time you take to wrap up the experience also depends on the difficulty you choose. So, make sure to choose the right difficulty for you.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
