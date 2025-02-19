Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All pirate recruits and their requirements (that we know so far)

Early in Chapter 2, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii charges the player with recruiting pirates to their ship. You need a few more than you have to take part in the Madlantis ship battles. With that in mind, Majima has to go to Honolulu and find some people willing to take up arms on the Goromaru, his mighty ship. Thankfully, a surprising amount of people want to be pirates.

Throughout the game, whether it's in mini-games, side-quests, or in the main story itself, there is a wide assortment of people that you can recruit. Some will be familiar to long-time fans, and others not. Here’s every pirate recruit we’ve found in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Note: This guide spoils some characters that appear in the game as pirate recruits.

All pirate recruits we’ve found in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Thankfully, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii makes it pretty easy to see who you can recruit, for the most part. Some characters are hidden behind story triggers, but others are just sitting on the map, waiting for you to do what’s required.

Some of them, like Natasha, require you to be a 4-star pirate, and others just want some money and flowers, like Elena.

You can even find pirate recruits in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii from the pool mini-game! (Image via SEGA)

There is no shortage of pirate recruits in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, that’s for sure. You can even unlock the Ram Man from the movie mini-game in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Even everyone’s favorite diapered Yakuza captain shows up in the Sicko Snap rewards mini-game. How appropriate.

Below you’ll find our list of all pirate recruits in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, along with what you need to do to recruit them. It should be everyone in the game, but if we find we’ve missed someone, we’ll edit the list accordingly.

The only characters not on this list are those included in the Legendary Pirate Crew Pack, found in the Deluxe/Digital Deluxe edition of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

All known pirate recruits

Kazami Evolution (Honolulu): Collect at least 10 CDs.

Collect at least 10 CDs. Nickelle Kidman (Honolulu): Pirate Rank 2* or higher.

Pirate Rank 2* or higher. Yurina (Honolulu): Get at least 100 points in the 01 ruleset of darts.

Get at least 100 points in the 01 ruleset of darts. Osakana-chan (Honolulu): Get to pirate rank 5*.

Get to pirate rank 5*. Squid Hunter Kennosuke (Honolulu): Bring some Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp.

Bring some Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp. Carnal Sisters (Honolulu): Get to pirate rank 3* or higher (also bring high-end assorted chocolates from Vincenti on Aloha Street).

Get to pirate rank 3* or higher (also bring high-end assorted chocolates from Vincenti on Aloha Street). Kamiyama (Honolulu): Bring 3 Ethereal Egesta.

Bring 3 Ethereal Egesta. Arque Dangerous III (Honolulu): Get to pirate rank 4* or higher.

Get to pirate rank 4* or higher. Homeless Yamanaka (Honolulu): Bring a Goro Goro Awakening Sake.

Bring a Goro Goro Awakening Sake. Hammerhead (Honolulu): Win the fight.

Win the fight. Ranko Saurotobi (Honolulu): Give 2k dollars.

Give 2k dollars. Legendary Farmer Morishita (Honolulu): Give Roughly CHopped Stir-fried veggie bento.

Give Roughly CHopped Stir-fried veggie bento. Surfer Jay (Honolulu): Bring a Kraken-chan.

Bring a Kraken-chan. Bug Professor Louis (Honolulu): Bring a Golden Dragonfly.

Bring a Golden Dragonfly. Businessman Taro (Honolulu): Win the battle.

Win the battle. Sharpshooter Takumi (Honolulu): Clear the 1-Shot Challenge on Normal.

Clear the 1-Shot Challenge on Normal. Swordsman Kengoro (Honolulu): Get to pirate rank 4* or higher.

Get to pirate rank 4* or higher. Obispo (Honolulu): Eat at Tropical 5 times.

Eat at Tropical 5 times. Lumberjack Hayashida (Honolulu): Bring a Staminan Spark.

Bring a Staminan Spark. Hattori the Ninja (Honolulu): Get to pirate rank 3* or higher.

Get to pirate rank 3* or higher. Bartender (Honolulu): Make 100 friends on Aloha Links.

Make 100 friends on Aloha Links. Kei (Honolulu): Get 30 buddies on Aloha Links.

Get 30 buddies on Aloha Links. Hamago Ishikawa (Honolulu): Show up wearing Kabuki Makeup.

Show up wearing Kabuki Makeup. Kenzo (Honolulu): Bring 10 Quality Components.

Bring 10 Quality Components. Hibiki, the 14th Best Host in Kamurocho (Honolulu): Make 10 Friends on Alolha Links.

Make 10 Friends on Alolha Links. Elizabeth (Honolulu): Complete 2 areas in the photo rally.

Complete 2 areas in the photo rally. Alo-Happy (Honolulu): Complete 1 area in the photo rally.

Complete 1 area in the photo rally. Ram Man (Honolulu): Purchase for 900 points at Pool in District 5.

Purchase for 900 points at Pool in District 5. Jeff the Taco Guy (Honolulu): Complete Smile Again side quest (Chapter 2).

Complete Smile Again side quest (Chapter 2). Papilon Boy (Honolulu): 6,000 points in Sicko Snap.

6,000 points in Sicko Snap. Patriarch Gondawara (Honolulu): 20,000 points in Sicko Snap.

20,000 points in Sicko Snap. Human Bronze Statue (Honolulu): Bronson: Complete Man of Bronze side quest.

Bronson: Complete Man of Bronze side quest. Hauser (Honolulu): Complete The Magic of Food sidequest.

Complete The Magic of Food sidequest. Thomas (Honolulu): Turn in 10 Bounties.

Turn in 10 Bounties. Ranko Sarutobi (Honolulu): Pay 2K at a steakhouse in the mall.

Pay 2K at a steakhouse in the mall. Dread Pirate Hook (Honolulu): Complete The Captain's Return side quest.

Complete The Captain's Return side quest. Clark (Honolulu): MSQ-related (fix up the ship).

MSQ-related (fix up the ship). Russel (Honolulu): Complete side quest, Goro's Heart.

Complete side quest, Goro's Heart. Julie (Gearworks): Craft 3 Canons.

Craft 3 Canons. Stephanie-chan (Honolulu): Complete The Miracle Aquarium.

Complete The Miracle Aquarium. Toru Higashi (Honolulu): 15,000 points in Crazy Delivery.

15,000 points in Crazy Delivery. Eduardo-kun (Honolulu): Complete The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden.

Complete The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden. Charlie (Honolulu): Platinum Rank in Crazy Delivery.

Platinum Rank in Crazy Delivery. Mameoka (Honolulu): Complete Coffee & Comedy side quest.

Complete Coffee & Comedy side quest. Sorata (Honolulu): Complete Coffee & Comedy side quest.

Complete Coffee & Comedy side quest. Ikari (Honolulu): Complete 10 certifications.

Complete 10 certifications. Mr. White (Honolulu): Complete Corpirate Compliance side quest.

Complete Corpirate Compliance side quest. Bryan (Honolulu): Complete Corpirate Compliance side quest.

Complete Corpirate Compliance side quest. Kamulop (Honolulu): 20 points at Fortune exchange.

20 points at Fortune exchange. Chitose Buster Holmes (Honolulu): 15 points at Fortune exchange.

15 points at Fortune exchange. Fumiya Sugiura (Honolulu): 15 points at Fortune exchange.

15 points at Fortune exchange. Etsuko (Honolulu) : 10 points at Fortune exchange.

: 10 points at Fortune exchange. Natasha (Madlantis): 4* or higher.

4* or higher. Rafael (Madlantis): Beat him in battle.

Beat him in battle. Lucas (Madlantis): Beat him in battle.

Beat him in battle. Misaki (Base Island): Story progression.

Story progression. Gu-san (Honolulu): Complete side quest If I were an idol.

Complete side quest If I were an idol. Broto-op (Honolulu): Complete side quest If I were an idol.

Complete side quest If I were an idol. Mr. Six (Honolulu): Complete side quest If I were an idol.

Complete side quest If I were an idol. Nishida (Nele Island): Story locked (Chapter 3).

Story locked (Chapter 3). Daisaku Minami (Nele Island): Story locked (Chapter 3).

Story locked (Chapter 3). Ena (Honolulu): Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls).

Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls). Seiko (Honolulu): Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls).

Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls). Kaho (Honolulu): Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls).

Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls). Ai (Honolulu): Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls).

Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls). Misoshi (Honolulu): Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls).

Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls). Machiko (Honolulu): Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls).

Complete "The One" sidequest (Minato Ward Girls). Steve (Madlantis): Beat the Grey Pirates.

Beat the Grey Pirates. Monica (Madlantis): Beat the Tagger Pirates.

Beat the Tagger Pirates. Theo (Madlantis): Give 2,000 bucks.

Give 2,000 bucks. Elena (Madlantis): 500 bucks and a bouquet of flowers.

500 bucks and a bouquet of flowers. Robson Caetano da Silva (Madlantis): Clear Beginner Mania.

Clear Beginner Mania. Arman (Madlantis): Give 1000 bucks.

Give 1000 bucks. Peter (Madlantis): Win the fight.

Win the fight. Saejima Taiga (Nele): Story locked - Chapter 4.

For the pirate recruits in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii that require specific ranks, you can return to them as soon as you have gone that far. Thankfully, we also have some tips on ranking up as swiftly as possible.

