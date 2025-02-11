How to pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All editions and prices explored

You can now pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ahead of the game's full release to obtain some additional rewards. The upcoming entry in the Yakuza franchise is set to launch on February 20, 2025, and if you decide to add it to your library ahead of its release, you can obtain the Ichiban Crew Pirate set and outfits as rewards.

This guide explains how to pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, including the bonus that you can get for doing so.

How to pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can be pre-ordered ahead of the game's launch on February 20, 2025.

Pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for PlayStation 4 and 5

Visit the store on your Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Search for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Choose your preferred edition and complete the payment. You will receive your copy after the payment has been completed.

Pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for Xbox Series One and X/S

Visit the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii using the search bar.

Select which edition to buy and complete the payment procedure to receive your copy in your Xbox Library.

Pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for Windows

Open the Steam storefront and Search for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Open the game's page and select the edition you want to buy.

Complete the payment and the game will appear on your Library.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii editions, prices, and pre-order bonuses

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii comes in two editions. These are:

Standard ($59.99)

Base Game

Digital Deluxe ($74.99)

Base Game

Legendary Outfit Pack

Legendary Pirate Crew Pack

Extra Karaoke & CD Pack

Ship Customization Pack

Besides the aforementioned items, if you pre-order Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you will receive the following rewards:

Ichiban Crew Set

Crewmate Ichiban Kasuga

Supporter Nancy

Ichiban Outfit Set

Ichiban's Outfit from Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Ichiban's Outfit from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

