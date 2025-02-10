Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored 

RGG Studio has revealed the official Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements, shedding light on the hardware that you will need to run the upcoming game. Fortunately, the system requirements hint at how the upcoming installment in the Yakuza series can run on machines that can be considered outdated by today's standards.

This article will explore the minimum and recommended Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements.

Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements explored

The upcoming game in the long-running Yakuza series is set to arrive across multiple platforms on February 20, 2025. Let's take a look at the hardware and software requirements that you need to run Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on your PC.

Minimum system requirements for Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470,3.2GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1GHz

Intel Core i5-3470,3.2GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or Intel Arc A380 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or Intel Arc A380 6GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 56 GB available space

56 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended system requirements for Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790,3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2GHz

Intel Core i7-4790,3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or Intel Arc A750 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or Intel Arc A750 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 56 GB available space

56 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

As you can see, the game is set to run quite well even on older cards such as the GTX 1650.

Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launch platforms

With the Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements out of the way, let's take a look at all the platforms on which the game will launch on February 20, 2025.

PC

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

