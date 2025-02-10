Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored 

RGG Studio has revealed the official Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements, shedding light on the hardware that you will need to run the upcoming game. Fortunately, the system requirements hint at how the upcoming installment in the Yakuza series can run on machines that can be considered outdated by today's standards.
This article will explore the minimum and recommended Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements.
Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements explored
The upcoming game in the long-running Yakuza series is set to arrive across multiple platforms on February 20, 2025. Let's take a look at the hardware and software requirements that you need to run Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on your PC.
Minimum system requirements for Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3470,3.2GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or Intel Arc A380 6GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 56 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
Recommended system requirements for Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790,3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or Intel Arc A750 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 56 GB available space
- Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
As you can see, the game is set to run quite well even on older cards such as the GTX 1650.
Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launch platforms
With the Like A Dragon - Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii system requirements out of the way, let's take a look at all the platforms on which the game will launch on February 20, 2025.
- PC
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X/S
