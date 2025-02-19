Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: The Captain's Return side quest guide

Chapter 2 of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii sees Majima completing tasks to recruit crew members, one of which is found during The Captain’s Return side quest. This quest serves a few purposes. It serves as an anti-littering message — which is something we can all use — showing the backlash against those partaking in such activities, like the villains in Infinite Wealth. In it, a man who feels genuine remorse for his actions is giving back to the community however he can.

The Captain’s Return in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii triggers later in Chapter 2 after you’ve completed side quests like Man of Bronze. If you still need crew members, you ought to take the time to complete this side quest.

Note: This article features minor spoilers for The Captain's Return side quest.

How to complete The Captain’s Return in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The Captain’s Return in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes place on Resort Blvd in Chapter 2. When you see the blue chat bubble on the map, you’re clear to start. There are a few taxis nearby, but we used Hula Ave to run over. You’ll see a can that a man in a bandana picks up before you do.

The message is to not litter (Image via SEGA)

The man in the bandana refuses to take credit for doing something good. He’ll sigh upon seeing trash in one of the trees, leaving Majima confused.

Walk over and chat with him to trigger another cutscene. If you want to know why he’s picking up trash, you must pick some up too. You’ll be locked into only this block of streets. Run around and look for the blue glowing dots on the mini-map. The five bits of trash are easy to spot.

This rooftop piece is the only tricky one (Image via SEGA)

First piece: Right across the street from the starting NPC.

Right across the street from the starting NPC. Second piece: Hula Ave., sitting on the concrete where the plants are, left side of the road.

Hula Ave., sitting on the concrete where the plants are, left side of the road. Third piece: Hula Ave., behind the red car on the right side of the road.

Hula Ave., behind the red car on the right side of the road. Fourth piece: Hula Ave., the left side of the road, between two yellow trash bins.

Hula Ave., the left side of the road, between two yellow trash bins. Fifth piece: Go to Seaside Ave., and use the rooftop grapple to get on the roof. The trash is on this roof, as is a Photo Op, and a cosmetic for the scooter.

The man will reveal his name as Fukuyama, and picking up trash is his way of atoning for his sins after making tons of money dumping waste all over the island. If he seems familiar, that’s because he was the leader of the gang Ichiban fights on Dondoko Island in Infinite Wealth.

(Content begins at 27:58)

Feeling a crushing bit of guilt, he picks up trash to make himself useful and occasionally hears “thank you” from people around town. The Captain’s Return is one of the more somber Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii side quests.

Then, a group of thugs shows up to kick over the trash. There are only two of them, so give them a taste of justice. After one last cutscene, Dread Pirate Hook joins the crew!

