5 best Yakuza games to play before Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Yakuza games have recently seen a rise in popularity thanks to their unique identity and tight gameplay elements. The franchise blends the dark, gritty, and ruthless atmosphere of the Japanese mafia syndicate with some goofy, wacky, and downright baffling comedic undertones. The latest entry in the prominent franchise is the Goro Majima-focused spin-off titled Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

As the title slowly inches towards its February 20, 2025, release date, players can revisit some previous titles from the franchise to scratch that melee combat itch. On that note, this article lists five amazing Yakuza games you can play before Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii releases.

5 amazing Yakuza games you can play while waiting for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) Yakuza 0

A still from Yakuza 0 (Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a spin-off that puts you in the shoes of Goro Majima. However, it isn't the first title to let you play as the wacky eye-patch wielder. The game that initially focused partly on Majima and let you play as him was Yakuza 0. It is a prequel that tells the origins of the series' main characters — Kiryu Kazuma and Goro Majima.

Yakuza 0 features an extensive and satisfying combat system. Both player characters can utilize three fighting styles each. These include Brawler, Rush, and Beast for Kiryu, while Thug, Breaker, and Slugger are used by Majima. Each style is unique and distinct. They can also be upgraded with vast skill trees. 0 provides a perfect start for understanding the future pirate character.

2) Yakuza Kiwami

A still from Yakuza Kiwami (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the original Yakuza 1. It is set after Yakuza 0 and follows Kiryu Kazuma as the protagonist. Kazuma sees himself spending 10 years in jail after a mysterious murder. While Majima is not a playable character here, he is a major figure in the narrative. Kiwami gradually explores the rival dynamic between Kiryu and Majima.

Kiwami doesn't have the variety of 0, but it still has strong fundamentals. Kiryu's fighting styles feel amazing to use. The major addition to his arsenal, his signature Dragon fighting style, feels stylish and deep. It gradually becomes stronger as his encounters with Majima increase. Kiwami is one of the best Yakuza games to play while waiting for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

3) Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon

A still from Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon(Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one of the many spin-off Yakuza games that take place in the RPG saga. Thus, it only makes sense for players to experience the start of this timeline. Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon shifts gears into turn-based JRPG territory. It follows Ichiban Kasuga, as he tries to uncover the truth behind the destruction of his Yakuza clan.

7 takes the signature Yakuza games formula to the next level. Serious fights can transition into lunacy as Kasuga imagines himself as a fantastical Dragon Quest hero and brings his imagination into his attacks. 7's combat system exudes depth and strategic elements, as each party member has a role to play in the fight.

4) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A still from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Image via SEGA)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth fits perfectly into the Yakuza timeline, considering it is the follow-up to Yakuza 7 and takes place before Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Infinite Wealth focuses on Kasuga, who, with the help of Kiryu, tries to reunite with the former's mother in the city of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Infinite Wealth builds upon the foundation of Yakuza 7, whether it be in terms of the combat mechanics or its locations and the content residing in it. Players can engage in numerous mini-games, such as delivering hot dogs, animal horizons-esque Dondoko Island, dating mini-games, karaoke, arcades, and poker.

5) Like A Dragon: Ishin

A still from Like A Dragon: Ishin (Image via SEGA)

While Like A Dragon: Ishin is a spin-off that doesn't connect to any mainline Yakuza games on account of it being set in 1860s Japan, it is still worth playing just because of its engaging gameplay loop. But more importantly, it is the closest title to Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii when it comes to combat.

Ishin's combat system heavily involves swordplay, an element common with that of Pirate Yakuza. Ishin has four playable styles: the pugilistic Brawler, ranged Gunman, intimate Swordsman, or the unique Wild Dancer. Each style has its pros and cons, making for a fun combat system that allows active style switching for player skill expression.

