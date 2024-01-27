All playable characters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The number of playable characters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is way greater than we initially thought. We knew the game would have two protagonists: Kasuga Ichiban and Kiryu Kazuma. However, the game takes place across Honolulu, Ijincho, and occasionally Kamurocho. It would be unlikely that the party would stay together anyway, given this is a massive JRPG.

So we’re going to go over all the playable characters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. While we will not spoil who shows up when specifically, we’ll go over everyone you can play as and how the two final parties shake-up in the game. The finale of this game requires everyone to play a part, so here’s what to expect.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Who are the playable characters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth?

Your party will change quite a few times in this game. (Image via SEGA)

Kasuga Ichiban

Koichi Adachi

Yu Nanba

Kiryu Kazuma

Eric Tomizawa

Chitose Fujinomiya

Seonhee

Tianyou Zhao

Joon-gi Han

Saeko Mudoka

The list of playable characters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is quite impressive. Though you start the game just as Kasuga Ichiban and briefly see the addition of Yu Nanba and Koichi Adachi, things change pretty quickly. It’s reminiscent of games like Final Fantasy 4 - with characters coming and going as the story dictates.

Early in the game, Eric Tomizawa winds up betraying his gang affiliation and aligning himself with Kasuga and Kiryu - who recently helped the Hero of Yokohama flee the police. One interesting thing about this title is how both new characters - Tomizawa and Chitose Fujinomiya - begin as antagonists and ultimately turn a new leaf.

Seonhee and Tianyou Zhao make a grand return to the series (Image via SEGA)

As fans learned during the Like a Dragon Direct, Kiryu Kazuma has cancer, and it is slowly killing him - he doesn’t have much time left. For this reason, Kasuga calls in backup, and Koichi/Nanba returns to the game and returns to Honolulu.

This will lead to the major party split. Once this happens in Chapter 7, the party remains split for the remainder of the game. Other characters slowly fill the ranks so that in the final battle, both protagonists have a full party of characters. This will also begin unlocking more jobs that are unavailable through Alo-Happy Tours.

Your final parties of playable characters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth are going to look very interesting, and below, we’ll highlight both groups. This is so you have the necessary information about each character's whereabouts and can make informed decisions while building them.

We can practically hear Europe's "Final Countdown" playing in this scene. (Image via SEGA)

Kasuga’s party:

Kasuga Ichiban

Koichi Adachi

Eric Tomizawa

Chitose Fujinomiya

Joon-gi Han

Kiryu’s party:

Kiryu Kazuma

Saeko Mudoka

Yu Nanba

Seonhee

Tianyou Zhao

Though you cannot control them, in the very late game, you are also joined by Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima. They will join for one fight, but we were glad to see them back, even for a moment.

