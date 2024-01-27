Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island: 5 tips for building a successful resort

In Chapter 6, you can unlock Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island. This resort is filled with garbage and toxic waste, but Kasuga Ichiban can clear it out and make it a gorgeous resort. Once a popular place for people to visit and have fun, it’s a shell of its former self. However, players can design this any way they fancy.

Playing similarly to the popular Animal Crossing franchise, Kasuga can go back and forth between this area by taking to the Honolulu beaches and riding a dolphin.

However, if you’re going to explore Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island, you may not know exactly what you’re in for. We’ve gotten deep into the weeds of this zone and have some useful tips that will help you when you’re exploring this enjoyable, optional portion of SEGA’s latest RPG.

Build a better resort in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island mode

1) Focus on your checklist items every day

Always do your checklist items - they're easy and worth doing for overall growth. (Image via SEGA)

While on Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island, you’ll have a list of chores to complete every day. They’re often very simple things: Gather some bugs, talk to one of the mascots, and build a few items. These tasks are straightforward and also a great way to start building up Dokobucks - your primary source of cash on the island.

In addition to simply helping you work towards greater goals in this casual game mode, it also helps you build up more resources you can use later. Whether it’s fish, wood, or other materials, this is an important thing to do daily.

2) Unlock the resource generators from the store early

Buy these types of items and increase your resources daily. (Image via SEGA)

Early in your time in the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island minigame, you’ll be able to start purchasing items from the store. Among these will be some very important buildings. These areas will generate extra crafting resources on a daily basis. Locations like the Recycling Area are crucial.

You can return to this spot daily to receive resources without having to farm them. Head to the store and purchase furnishings like a Woodworking Area, Stoneworking Area, Small Burnable Waste Dump, and more. These add to your total, which you can unlock daily at the Collection Point. Since you need to play this mode to get all the trophies in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you may as well be as efficient as possible.

3) Tend to your guests daily

Always keep the guests happy and feeling appreciated. (Image via SEGA)

At the end of the day, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island is a resort, and we’re trying to make money here. After all, you can convert the Dokobucks into cash you can take into the real game.

That means making your guests happy should be one of your priorities each and every day. There are a few things you can do to ensure your guests' happiness. Build stuff they’re interested in, wave to them every day - all of them. You also want to find out what items they’re interested in and craft DIY souvenirs for them on a daily basis.

This means they’ll be happier, and so they’ll spend more money - or at least are more likely to. That way, when they leave, they’ll wind up spending more money on this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth minigame.

4) Craft large buildings in the early days to profit and level swiftly

These were the first things I built when I could - massive structures. (Image via SEGA)

When I began my Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island journey, there was one thing I noticed: The larger buildings gave you far more levels than regular structures. It was an amazing way to build up the level of your crafting abilities. These will likely make early resort goers happy, and if you’re in a pinch, you can make extra ones and sell them for Dokobucks.

Leveling up your crafting will give you way more options when it comes to DIY projects. You need to build more and more stuff to improve the resort, so build the massive apartment buildings and things as soon as you can.

5) Assign your Sujimon to the island for easier farming of materials

Use your Sujimon wisely. (Image via SEGA)

Once your Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Dondoko Island becomes a two-star resort, you can start assigning your various Sujimon to the island. Each Sujimon farms a particular resource, and you should make sure to have a Sujimon at each station on your island. This can be done for an hour at a time.

Picking the right Sujimon for the job will give you better rewards, and it’s a fantastic way to farm resources at a higher level. The only downside is that it takes time - you can spend that time working on improving your resort, though.

Dondoko Island is just one of the many facets that make the game a masterpiece.