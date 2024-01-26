Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Playlist guide: How to unlock, how to use, and more

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Playlist feature is a small, but serious change to how immersive the world can be. This system adds new content for players to listen to - provided they understand Japanese - alongside content from the previous game that was oft-ignored. Not because it was bad, but gamers simply don’t spend a lot of time sitting around Survive Bar, just to listen to CDs. However, this easy-to-use feature makes it so Kasuga Ichiban can listen to podcasts and music almost anywhere he goes.

The addition of the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Playlist is one of my favorite little additions so far, and it could be completely overlooked despite showing up early in the game.

What is Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Playlist feature

Saving Unai will trigger this new feature (Image via SEGA)

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Playlist feature becomes unlockable towards the end of Chapter 1, near the Homeless Camp in Ijincho. This occurs when you complete Substory #1: Radio Active. Kasuga Ichiban and his friends will rescue the host of a radio show, who will invite him to listen sometime.

She’ll reveal that he can install a Playlist app on his phone, or listen on any local radio - such as the cassette radio at Kasuga Ichiban’s apartment. This means anytime you find a radio, you can tune into this show. In addition, topic of conversation - whether it’s gaming, manga, or other entertainment - will change each chapter.

Unfortunately, the radio show for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s Playlist is only available in Japanese - nor does it have subtitles. This may change in the final launch of the game, but after switching to English, this didn’t change. However, there’s another useful part of this new in-game feature.

Set up some cool tunes and wander around town with the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Playlist! (Image via SEGA)

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Kasuga could collect an assortment of CDs, featuring songs from previous games - such as Yakuza 0’s Koi no Disco Queen. Using Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Playlist feature, you can set an array of songs on a playlist, and listen while you walk around. Even when you’re in the menus, you can hear your music. It does however, go away in combat - but resumes exactly where you left off.

To set this, open the Playlist in your Smartphone hub. Then, after you’ve set up the songs you want to listen to, get back into the game. Hold L1, and press up to begin playing, and you’re ready to listen to the playlist you’ve created.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is the latest release in the hit franchise by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios and SEGA. You can find a summary of the title’s main story here, featuring no major spoilers.