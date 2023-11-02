Open-world games have become a staple of modern-day gaming. Presently, players have an extensive catalog of options to browse in this genre. There are open-world titles designed for every type of player. From densely packed cityscapes to barren wastelands, these games are empty canvasses that developers use to paint their visions.

The Xbox Game Pass has been one of the more cost-effective subscription services out there. It boasts an impressive library of titles and continues to add more, especially those that are highly requested. Xbox also releases its exclusive titles on this service. The Game Pass has an incredible catalog of open-world games. This article takes a look at some of the best ones you can play in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 great open-world games on the Game Pass in 2023

1) Subnautica

Subnautica was developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, who designed a fantastic survival-adventure game that sees players explore a vast, unknown ocean brimming with mystery and danger.

From building bases and crafting essential survival tools to piloting a mega-submarine, Subnautica feels like a complete open-world experience. This title has survivor-horror elements that make it challenging. For instance, players have to keep track of their vitals as they explore the ocean. It is a must-play for anyone looking to dive into the deep but virtual unknowns.

2) Just Cause 4

Video games like Just Cause 4 are rare to come by. This title is incredibly fun to explore. At times, it feels like a Michael Bay movie, allowing players to use everything in their arsenal to unleash hell upon their foes.

Just Cause 4 is action-packed, has great characters, and offers a sprawling map with a ton of things to do. Players can rappel down moving helicopters while firing rocket launchers and then glide down, shooting everything in sight. The game is available on the Xbox Game Pass and is a solid recommendation for an excellent open-world experience.

3) Forza Horizon 5

When it comes to high-octane arcade racing sims, no one does it better than the folks behind the Forza series. Developed by Playground Games, this franchise has always stood out for being the premier racing simulator, beating the Gran Turismo series by a significant margin in recent years in terms of popularity.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in 2021. It delivers an amazing road-driving experience that is serene and offers an adrenaline rush at the same time. The game boasts a ton of race modes that do an excellent job of retaining your attention. Playground Games has also added a Hot Wheels mode that features wacky courses that defy the laws of physics.

4) Fallout 4

Bethesda Game Studios has been responsible for some classic video games. From the incredibly popular Elder Scrolls series to the Fallout titles, the developer has always impressed players with its world design and storytelling.

Fallout 4 is a title developed by Bethesda and is based in a post-nuclear war-ravaged North America. The world is hostile to humanity, as its remnants seek shelter in the form of tribes and groups. Players are given an almost infinite amount of choice as they wander the wastelands in search of their kidnapped child.

With the added VATS system, shooting and combat feel engaging to pick up and learn. By also adding the ability to make and govern settlements, Fallout 4 delves deep into post-nuclear war societies and how society would take shape in such an environment. This is a classic, open-world game that is a great choice to play on the Xbox Game Pass.

5) Yakuza:0

Yakuza: 0 is an open-world game set in 1980s Japan. It is filled with conflict and gangs. While the overarching plot has themes of betrayal, anguish, and misery, the game takes all that and adds in hilarious absurdity that never fails to disappoint.

Yakuza: 0 has some RPG elements that provide a sense of progression to gameplay. Its story goes to some wild places, but the absolute biggest highlight of this title is its Karaoke mini-game.

With players mostly dueling it out in brawls in linear beat-em-up style gameplay, Yakuza: 0 adds its own charm and difficulty to the encounters. This is a brilliant open-world game to get into for Game Pass subscribers in 2023.

6) Halo: Infinite

Halo: Infinite is an open-world game that has received a ton of backlash for good reason. The title that was delivered to fans was not the one that had been promised.

However, after a good few years since its release, Halo: Infinite has transformed into a decent open-world game and is currently available on Xbox's Game Pass. While it does not do justice to the Halo name, the title is fun to play and easy to get into.

It lacks a lot of spark present in the older titles. However, its world is well-designed and beautiful to look at. This open-world game implements a grappling hook that feels amazing to use, and zipping across vast chasms while shooting down enemies looks great.

7) No Man's Sky

Almost a decade after its release, No Man's Sky is one of the best space exploration open-world games available to play on the Game Pass in 2023. Moreover, Hello Games is still constantly looking to expand and improve it.

Constantly handing out free expansions and updates, No Man's Sky offers a lot of content to explore. It has players exploring planets and venturing into far-off galaxies in search of resources. Players can roleplay as space pirates or traders in the vast space as well.

The stars are the limit in No Man's Sky, and gamers are given outright freedom to do as they please. This open-world game, like the other entries on this list, is a must-play on the Xbox Game Pass.

These seven titles are the best open-world games currently available on the Xbox Game Pass.