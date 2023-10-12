Forza Motorsport 2023 has garnered acclaim for its authenticity and diverse gameplay elements. Whether it's the Motorsport or Horizon installment, the Forza series has consistently held a special place in the hearts of racing game enthusiasts, thanks to its outstanding simulation racing features.

The Forza series has always been committed to delivering an authentic experience, and this commitment is prominently reflected in each new installment. With the 2023 Motorsport edition, they've taken it to the next level.

If you're an enthusiast of Forza Horizon 5 and have yet to experience the thrill of Forza Motorsport 2023, it's highly recommended that you give it a spin. Behind the wheel on the race tracks, you'll encounter a level of authenticity in terms of competitive racing.

Additionally, there's a plethora of other enticing features in the new Forza Motorsport that make it a must-try for Forza Horizon 5 fans.

In this article, we'll list the top 5 reasons you should play Forza Motorsport.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the top 5 reasons why Forza Horizon 5 players should play Forza Motorsport

1) Competitive tracks

The gameplay of Forza Motorsport lives up to its name, offering an immersive motorsport experience. It presents players with challenges across a variety of tracks and obstacle-laden roads, complete with ever-changing weather conditions. This dynamic aspect is what adds excitement to the title, turning it into an exhilarating racing game.

Randomly selecting a vehicle for a specific track is not a good decision; instead, you need to carefully plan, considering track conditions, weather, and customization, if necessary.

These elements in Motorsport 2023 compel players to engage in strategic thinking, emphasizing the importance of selecting the right car for a particular track.

This attention to detail is what defines authenticity in the game, requiring a focused approach to vehicle selection.

2) Alter the difficulty levels

While the idea of adjusting difficulty for extra credits mirrors Forza Horizon 5, Motorsport presents a distinct challenge in competitive races, differing from the open-world events in Forza Horizon 5.

If you're accustomed to the difficulty levels in Forza Horizon 5 (Super Easy, Easy, Medium, Hard, Professional, or Veteran), you'll find a more demanding experience on the race tracks of Forza Motorsport.

In Motorsport, you'll encounter just three difficulty options: Club Rules, Sport Rules, and Expert Rules. The credits you earn depend on your chosen difficulty level and your performance in races, whether you finish in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place.

In essence, playing with different difficulty levels in Forza Motorsport offers its own unique and enjoyable experience.

3) Practice to perfect

The Practice sessions in Motorsport become more captivating as you delve into them. These sessions are categorized by vehicle segments, making it easier for you to become familiar with the tracks as per different segments of vehicles.

You can also challenge yourself by practicing at the highest difficulty level, known as Expert Rules, as mentioned previously.

Doing so will deepen your understanding of how events in various segments of Motorsport operate and provide you with an exhilarating gameplay experience specific to each vehicle segment.

4) Car collection

Forza Motorsport boasts a selection of 500 car models from renowned manufacturers, with the potential for additional features in the future. As mentioned previously, you'll discover vehicles tailored to various categories, spanning from Hypersports and Drift to F1. This diverse array of cars delivers a performance-focused and power-packed driving experience.

Explore events tailored to specific vehicle segments along with some customization and immerse yourself in thrilling competitive races.

The customization options in Motorsport 2023 have been thoughtfully tailored to meet the demands of racing enthusiasts, allowing you to personalize your experience.

5) Soundtracks

Forza Horizon 5 offers a diverse selection of music across various genres, enhancing the enjoyment of car racing. Likewise, Forza Motorsport 2023 doesn't fall short in this regard.

It boasts a varied soundtrack that includes Pop, EDM, and even some classic hip-hop tunes. The playlist has been carefully curated to maintain the excitement factor, creating different moods during gameplay.