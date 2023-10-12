Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are fantastic graphics cards for playing Forza Motorsport at 1080p resolutions. The GPUs were launched in the last generation as mid-range gaming graphics cards. Although they have already been replaced by the newer and more capable RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, they continue to be plenty powerful for the latest and most demanding games in the market.

However, note that you won't be able to play games like Forza Motorsport at the highest settings. The latest racing title in the long-running series isn't optimized very well on PC, and gamers will have to tweak the settings for playable framerates.

In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the last-gen 60-class GPUs. We are targeting 60 FPS experiences at FHD resolutions.

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 can play Forza Motorsport pretty well. The racing game also features Nvidia DLSS 2, which can help add some extra frames for a better experience. However, we recommend turning upscaling off since a few tweaks to the settings can easily play the game at over 60 FPS.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3060 in Forza Motorsport:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

Nvidia DLSS: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: Medium

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is significantly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even higher in Forza Motorsport. We recommend the high settings with RTX turned off for the best experience. Gamers won't need DLSS with this combination as well.

The following settings work best for the 3060 Ti:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

Nvidia DLSS: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: High

High Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Gamers with the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can have a very good experience in Forza Motorsport with the above settings applied. The game looks fantastic, even with the medium and high graphics options. Moreover, a smooth and steady 60 FPS adds to the overall playability.