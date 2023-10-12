Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are fantastic graphics cards for playing Forza Motorsport at 1080p resolutions. The GPUs were launched in the last generation as mid-range gaming graphics cards. Although they have already been replaced by the newer and more capable RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, they continue to be plenty powerful for the latest and most demanding games in the market.
However, note that you won't be able to play games like Forza Motorsport at the highest settings. The latest racing title in the long-running series isn't optimized very well on PC, and gamers will have to tweak the settings for playable framerates.
In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the last-gen 60-class GPUs. We are targeting 60 FPS experiences at FHD resolutions.
Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 can play Forza Motorsport pretty well. The racing game also features Nvidia DLSS 2, which can help add some extra frames for a better experience. However, we recommend turning upscaling off since a few tweaks to the settings can easily play the game at over 60 FPS.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3060 in Forza Motorsport:
Basic video
- Dynamic render quality: Ultra
- Dynamic optimization: Custom
Display
- Fullscreen: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Show framerate: Off
Image modifiers
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
Advanced
- Dynamic render quality: Ultra
- Performance target: Unlocked
- Resolution scale: 100%
Image modifiers
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
Lighting
- Ray tracing quality: Off
- RTAO quality: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Cubemap reflection quality: High
Car detail
- Car model quality: High
- Car livery quality: High
- Windshield reflection quality: Medium
- Mirror quality: High
Scene detail
- Track texture quality: High
- Particle effects quality: Medium
Post-processing
- Motion blur quality: Off
- Lens flare quality: Off
Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is significantly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even higher in Forza Motorsport. We recommend the high settings with RTX turned off for the best experience. Gamers won't need DLSS with this combination as well.
The following settings work best for the 3060 Ti:
Basic video
- Dynamic render quality: Ultra
- Dynamic optimization: Custom
Display
- Fullscreen: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Show framerate: Off
Image modifiers
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
Advanced
- Dynamic render quality: Ultra
- Performance target: Unlocked
- Resolution scale: 100%
Image modifiers
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
Lighting
- Ray tracing quality: Off
- RTAO quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Cubemap reflection quality: High
Car detail
- Car model quality: High
- Car livery quality: High
- Windshield reflection quality: High
- Mirror quality: High
Scene detail
- Track texture quality: High
- Particle effects quality: High
Post-processing
- Motion blur quality: Off
- Lens flare quality: Off
Gamers with the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can have a very good experience in Forza Motorsport with the above settings applied. The game looks fantastic, even with the medium and high graphics options. Moreover, a smooth and steady 60 FPS adds to the overall playability.