If you want to know what to do with cooking ingredients in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, we’ve got you covered. It may not seem obvious at first, as you farm various herbs throughout the early chapters of the game, but there’s a very important use for these items. The most crucial is to keep your party safe and topped off with HP and MP restorative items. Especially since most of the best MP restoratives also inflict the “Drunk” status, you need options that are not going to potentially ruin battles for you.

You can farm cooking ingredients in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth virtually everywhere you go, and if you want to know what makes them important, we’ll go over that. The real secret is having some of the best restorative items in the whole game.

Using cooking ingredients in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Bartender will craft some incredible recipes for you (Image via SEGA)

Through the early hours of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you’ll find cooking ingredients like Natural Herb, Superior Herb, and Supreme Herb. These are found in bushes, on the ground, and virtually any place you find a sparkling item. They could be curative items, pieces of equipment that you can sell, or even crafting items.

Once you have access to the ocean, you can also swim to find Seaweed, Frozen Fish, and Mysterious Seaweed items. You can use these to craft a wealth of incredible food-related healing items at Revolve bar. This place, home to Kson’s character from Like a Dragon Gaiden, is also one to a mysterious bartender.

He can craft you some incredible items, provided you have the materials. Some of these affect the entire party as well, so they are very powerful. Several of these are must-craft items for using cooking ingredients in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Having AOE MP restoration that won't make you drunk is fantastic (Image via SEGA)

Here are a few of the most important recipes you should be crafting while you play through Kasuga’s adventure in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Culinary Tea (Natural Herb x16, Superior Herb x4, Supreme Herb x2): Cures all status ailments and restores 100 MP to the whole party.

Cures all status ailments and restores 100 MP to the whole party. Ceremonial Tea (Natural Herb x28, Superior Herb x8, Supreme Herb x3): Cures all status ailments and restores 200 MP to the whole party.

Cures all status ailments and restores 200 MP to the whole party. Fresh Seafood Hot Pot (Seaweed x10, Mysterious Seaweed x4, Frozen Fish x1): Restores 300 HP and 300 MP for all party members.

Restores 300 HP and 300 MP for all party members. Complimentary Tea (Natural Herb x6, Superior Herb x2): Cures all status ailments and restores 100 MP to one person

You can find these anywhere you go in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth as well. Simply running down the streets, you can pick most of these up through exploration. The seaweed/seafood will require you to go swimming in the ocean, but are relatively common drops as well.

If you're interested in Kasuga's story, here are some advice and tips for exploring Honolulu in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. The title will launch on January 26, 2024.