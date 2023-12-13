"Only thing I had was the love for Kiryu": VSHOJO's Kson talks Yakuza,  joining RGG series, favorite moments, and more (Exclusive)

In the world of VTubers, few are as effortlessly cool as VSHOJO’s Kson. A popular content creator, she’s been a VTuber for years and has shown a sharp Yakuza-esque model. However, it’s not just an interest in the Yakuza lifestyle but the RGG Studio franchise as well. Her love of the franchise ultimately led her to take part in a contest where she could become one of the cabaret girls in the recently released Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Defying the odds, Kson won. Not only did she appear in that game, but she also seems to have a role in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as well. After this news broke, I reached out to try and speak with the popular VTuber to learn more about her love of the franchise, what it was like to be in a game, and more.

It was a real pleasure to chat with Kson, and was interesting to learn more about her love of the franchise. Here’s my chat with the "delinquent" VTuber.

Kson opens up about becoming a Like a Dragon character and more

Q. Hello! Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us. For those not familiar with your career, could you please introduce yourself to our audience?

Kson: Hello, I am THE MOST delinquent Vtuber boss in the industry, who can be a part-time idol, part-time pro gamer, and even be IRL. I usually squat in front of the convenience store with my crew to let the world know how fucking serious I am! No one is more versatile than me!

Q. You’ve been a VTuber since taking part in content creation on Niconico Douga back in 2016. What led you to create content as a VTuber?

Kson: Well, I started my career by making game playthrough videos with only my voice in them. Then, I started to include my IRL face in with cosplay. To be honest, I was spending so much time on makeup, costumes, hair, and stuff… It was taking so much time to even start making a video.

At that time, I started streaming, and my audience wanted more time to chat with me. So, to save time - I also had a full-time job, too - I made an avatar similar to my IRL.

Q. While you’ve had a remarkable career as a VTuber/member of VSHOJO, one of the most interesting milestones is your appearance in the Like a Dragon Gaiden/Like a Dragon series. As a fellow long-time fan of the franchise, how did it feel to join the game as one of the Cabaret girls?

Kson: I never would have thought about joining the famous Like a Dragon characters. I mean, who the hell would ever think about yourself being on screen besides your most favorite character officially? I still believe it’s an ongoing miracle. I won't be surprised if I suddenly wake up in bed and all these memories are just a good dream.

Q. You participated in a contest to win the role alongside a number of other women. What was the contest like? What did you have to do in order to compete with the others?

Kson: The contest was no joke. There were models, idols, and professional actors who seriously wanted to win the role. I saw girls get eliminated in front of me. The truth is, I had no confidence in competing with all those beautiful girls. I know I didn’t have the looks, style, or any acting experience. The only thing I had was a love for Kazuma Kiryu. BUT LOOK WHO WON B***H!!

Looks like that was the core of the contest! Thanks to the audition, I feel very confident in myself now!

Q. It’s no secret that you’re a fan of the Like a Dragon franchise, from your 893K YouTube subscriber milestone to some of the nicknames of your fans (Teppoudama, kson-gumi Kouseiin).

What makes the series so special to you? What brings you back each time?

Kson: The Japanese “Yakuza,” for me, is all about the beautiful bond of “family out of blood.” I think that kind of connection was something I wanted the most in my life. Our family used to move a lot because of my father's job, which made it super hard for me to make friends as a little kid. I went to five different elementary schools.

When I finally succeeded in calling someone a friend, it was my time to move to another place. I guess that’s why I really love the concept of Yakuza families. They never betray and are connected with special bonds, even if one’s life is at stake. I want to be a trusted big boss to tell every member of my “family” I have their back.

Q. Like a Dragon, as a series, has undergone quite a few changes over the years; perhaps none bigger than Yakuza: Like a Dragon being a turn-based game with a brand-new protagonist in Kasuga Ichiban. It felt more like a blend of Dragon Quest and Like a Dragon.

How did you feel about Kasuga and the turn-based shift? Did you enjoy it, or do you prefer the more action-based gameplay?

Kson: At first, I was confused to know that the whole game was gonna change to RPG style. Kinda scared at the same time, too, because I loved the fighting action part so much. But when I played Like a Dragon 7 for the first time, I was surprised to see how SEGA and the RGG team made it fit in.

I honestly enjoyed it a lot. And now, for Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, the two fighting styles are combined together. Have you ever seen an RPG-type turn-based action where you can make your character walk around? This is a must-play game.

Q. Your role in the series is as one of the cabaret girls in Sotenbori, in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Each of the girls has a different look and attitude in the games, but what about yours?

When you answered questions for the cabaret sessions, were those your real opinions, or were they answers given to you by the writers?

Kson: I was given a script written by the writers but the director told me I could ignore them all, just “be me.” So I guess that’s what I stuck on to. For all the questions I was asked, I tried to be as true to myself as possible. For the players, I guess it was easy to get the right answers if they knew about me.

Q. Each of the cabaret girls had unique dresses as well in Like a Dragon Gaiden. One thing that stood out was your tattoo. Were there any problems revealing it that way in the game?

Kson: So, the dress was all handpicked by the staff. It wasn’t our choice. I got a red dress for me, and right after I put them on, I noticed my tattoo near the left underboobs was popping out. In Japan, tattoos are still not popular. Some people are very against them.

So I had to ask the director if it was okay to reveal mine, but I was surprised they didn’t give a s**t. It was more like, “All the characters in the game have a bigger and scarier tattoo than yours. If it’s okay for you, then it’s okay for us.”

Q. You also appear in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as the bartender at Revolve Bar in Honolulu. Is it the same character as the cabaret girl in Sotenbori? Or is that something you cannot discuss at this time?

Kson: Well, she looks familiar. But is she? Hmm, the girl in the cabaret looked more “REAL.” What if she was the same character who came to Hawaii because of Kiryu? Still, nobody knows.

Q. What would you say are your favorite moments in the franchise? If you had to pick a moment or two that would turn someone who has never played a Like a Dragon game into a believer, what would it be?

Kson: My favorite moment is from RGG4, Akiyama-san’s story. I guarantee everyone will love his story once you start the game. I don’t wanna spoil it, though. JUST PLAY IT.

But it all comes back to Kiryu Kazuma talking about the best. I love how he is a father figure to Haruka, a brother figure to Majima, and a leader figure to Kasuga, the new main character. It’s not like picking a moment, but once you touch his story, you will fall into the rabbit hole of RGG.

Q. You’re also an inspirational VTuber with a massive following and a wealth of success as a content creator. Do you have any advice for livestreamers who have considered shifting to a VTuber presentation?

Expand Tweet

Kson: JUST ENJOY. Try not to make your audience proud because there will always be someone saying otherwise. Making yourself enjoy staying confident about what you’re doing is the key to being successful.

Q. What does the future hold for you? Are there goals that you’d like to see met in 2024?

Kson: I’m gonna be an Instagram Queen. (Been saying this since 2019)

You can find Kson on X.com, as well as regularly creating content on Twitch and YouTube. She also plays a role in Like a Dragon Gaiden as one of the cabaret girls, alongside a mysterious new character in the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.