Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 20, 2025 08:26 GMT
Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available in two different editions (Image via SEGA)

Action adventure RPG Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the second installment to the series of Gaiden games. It is available to play on various platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Gamers can choose from two different editions — Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $74.99.

But is it worth spending an additional $15 to get the Digital Deluxe Edition? Well, it depends on the player.

If you are a hardcore fan of the Yakuza series or the Like a Dragon series specifically, getting the Digital Deluxe Edition of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii makes sense. The game features a short yet entertaining campaign that hardcore fans of the franchise should better enjoy with the additional cosmetic perks offered with this edition. This article explains more.

Deluxe edition of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is not worth it for casual players

If you're trying out the series for the first time or have previously played its games but are not a serious fan of the Yakuza franchise, you're better off with the Standard Edition. The reason behind this is simple — the Deluxe Edition does not offer any extra playable content nor does it promise to bring any more DLCs down the line. But then, what does the Deluxe pack offer? Let's find out.

The Deluxe Edition of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii offers various skins and outfits (Image via SEGA)

The contents of the Digital Deluxe edition of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are:

  • Base Game
  • Legendary Outfit Pack
  • Legendary Pirate Crew Pack
  • Extra Karaoke & CD Pack
  • Ship Customization Pack

Here are the bonuses for those who pre-ordered the game:

  • Ichiban Crew Set- Crewmate Ichiban Kasuga and Supporter Nancy
  • Ichiban Outfit Set- Ichiban's Outfit from Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Ichiban's Outfit from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
