Can you play Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater on Xbox Game Pass

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is set to launch on August 28, 2025, across multiple platforms, and you may wonder if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. The answer is no. The game will not be included with Xbox Game Pass and will only be available as a standalone purchase on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and PC.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that offers access to a massive library of games for a monthly fee.

For more details about Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater and its availability status on Xbox Game Pass, read on.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater won't be on Xbox Game Pass

As mentioned earlier, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is not coming to Xbox Game Pass. Currently, there is no official confirmation regarding its inclusion in the future, and the chances of being included are also slim. So far, Konami-developed titles have not been part of Xbox Game Pass. The only exception is eFootball, a free-to-play game that does not require a Game Pass subscription to access.

No, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is not part of Xbox Game Pass (Image via Konami)

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is a full remake of one of the most popular classics in the franchise, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was released back in 2004. The franchise’s storyline concluded with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and since then, no new narrative-based title has been released. Now, after a decade, Konami is reviving this fan-favorite title with modern visual enhancements.

Although the game will not be part of Xbox Game Pass, it is currently available for pre-order as a standalone title. Two editions are available: the Standard Edition, priced at $69.99, and the Deluxe Edition, priced at $79.99.

The Standard Edition includes only the base game. For an additional $10, the Deluxe Edition offers a Sneaking DLC Pack featuring 10 exclusive items:

Uniform: Battle Dress (PW ver.)

Uniform: Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)

Uniform: Crocodile Suit

Uniform: Naked (Woodland)

Uniform: Naked (Ammunition Belt)

Uniform: Gold

Face: Glasses

Face: Sunglasses

Equipment: Kerotan Mask

Equipment: GA-KO Mask

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required) Processor : Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2060 Super (8GB)

RTX 2060 Super (8GB) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 3080

RTX 3080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

That covers everything you need to know about the availability of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on Xbox Game Pass.

