Can you play Multiversus on Steam Deck?

Following the game's recent 1.0 launch for PC and consoles, players wonder if they can play Multiversus on Steam Deck. Valve's popular handheld computer is arguably the most popular one among its peers on the market, so many people who own the system will want to take the new fighter on the go. However, not every game is playable on Steam Deck right out of the box.

Fortunately, that's not the case with Multiversus, which is available on the system.

Players can enjoy Multiversus on Steam Deck without any major issues

Currently, Multiversus on Steam Deck has a Playable status (indicated by a yellow icon). This means that while the game won't run perfectly out of the box like the green-ticked "Deck Verified" ones, players should not face issues once they tweak game-specific settings manually. Alternately, there may be other minor issues that impact gameplay to a small degree, but this does not affect overall playability.

As such, players should be able to get the game running well at native resolution and 60 FPS on the Steam Deck. As a 2.5D platformer fighting game, the system requirements are fairly modest, so Multiversus on Steam Deck should not run into performance issues. Here are the full system requirements as per the game's official Steam page:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Storage: 10 GB space, HDD supported

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-3570

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-3570 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 280 / Intel Arc A310

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 280 / Intel Arc A310 Storage: 10 GB space, SSD recommended

What is Multiversus about?

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games team up to tackle the iconic Super Smash Bros formula utilizing some of the most renowned Warner Bros media characters in entertainment. From GOT's Arya Stark and the classic villain Jason Voorhees to Steven Universe and Batman, this title covers a lot of ground in terms of its playable units.

As a free-to-play experience, players can pick up their favorite hero and fight against other players online to emerge victorious.

Be sure to check out our all Multiversus heroes tier list to know which one emerges on top in the meta. The game is currently out of early access for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

