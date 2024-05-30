All Multiversus characters tier list (May 2024)

Warner Bros. Games' newest title Multiversus is finally out after its open beta started almost two years ago. This new 2D fighter features some truly iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Superman, Tom and Jerry, and even LeBron James. The characters all come with their own unique movesets and are split into one of five available classes.

Obviously, with such a wide cast of playable characters, some will do better than others. Choosing the strongest characters will allow you to have an easier time with this title. So, here's a tier list of all Multiversus characters.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list of all Multiversus characters (May 2024)

S Tier

Arya Stark is one of the strongest characters in the game. (Image via Warner Bros)

The ones in the S Tier are the strongest and most reliable characters in Multiversus. These characters are easy to play and have an awesome moveset, allowing them to deal a devastating amount of damage without a lot of work.

Here are the S Tier characters in Multiversus:

Arya Stark

Shaggy

Bugs Bunny

Wonder Woman

Iron Giant

Banana Guard

Arya Stark's ability to steal their opponents' faces and transform into them is one of the best in the game; moreover, she is an assassin, which improves her speed, and is also capable of dealing melee damage, making her extremely deadly.

Shaggy might not look like it but he is one of the deadliest characters in Multiversus. (Image via Warner Bros)

Even though, he doesn't have a lot of potential for teamwork Shaggy's simple yet deadly move set makes him worth the price of admission all by himself. Moreover, Shaggy can charge up to become 'enraged' which gives him armor and weakens any enemy he hits.

Bugs Bunny is from the Mage class, which allows him to conjure up dynamites, rockets, deadly falling safes, and even robots. He has some of the deadliest projectiles in the game, and thanks to his massive potential for chaining combos, Bugs is one of the strongest characters in the game.

Banana Guard is simple, and that's what makes him one of the strongest in the game. He has everything you would want in a character, from decent speed and range to a varied move set. If it wasn't for this character's long windup between moves, he would easily be the strongest.

Iron Giant is the best Tank character. (Image via Warner Bros)

Iron Giant can take a lot of damage before he is ready to fall off the stage. His huge frame gives him a reach advantage over other characters; if you let him get a hold of you near the edge, it will more often than not be game over for you.

Wonder Woman's sword can rattle even the strongest of characters in the game. She is somewhat of a mix between a Tank and Support character, making her an excellent teammate. Whenever her allies are in danger, Wonder Woman can whip out her lasso and drag them to safety. What Wonder Woman lacks in power, she more than makes up for with her versatility, earning her a spot in the S Tier.

A Tier

While they may not be at the top of the class, these characters can easily go toe to toe with even the strongest characters in the game. In the hands of the right gamer, A Tier characters can easily wipe the floor with most of the entries on this list.

Here are the A Tier characters in Multiversus:

Superman

Batman

Finn the Human

Harley Quinn

Joker

Superman is a very resilient character. (Image via Warner Bros)

Superman is from the Tank class, and what makes him really great is his ability to get armor. Each attack landed by Superman grants him armor, which makes him extremely tough to take down. Moreover, even when you do manage to knock him a bit far from the stage, Superman has some pretty decent maneuvers that allow him to recover with ease.

Batman with his utility belt is one of the strongest characters around. He has batarangs at his disposal which are easily some of the best projectiles in the game. Moreover, his insane speed makes it very difficult to consistently land hits. If you can get a good handle on his combos Batman can transform into the strongest character in Multiversus.

Finn the Human is a bit of a complicated character. Each regular attack from him makes his opponents drop coins. Gather enough of these coins, and Finn will be able to do special moves. The more coins he has, the more powerful his special moves become. If you can strike a balance between his normal and special attacks, you can go toe to toe with almost any character.

Harley Quinn has a ton of tricks in store. (Image via Warner Bros)

Harley Quinn is still her crazy self in Multiversus, and she comes with a lot of tricks up her sleeves. She can throw explosives and inflict the 'confetti' status on enemies to deal massive amounts of damage. If you can avoid taking a lot of hits in a fight, you can easily use her to beat just about anyone.

If you think Harley is full of tricks, wait until you use the Joker. Gotham's least-liked clown has a ton of projectiles, like custard pies and explosives, under his belt. Moreover, his rocket launcher has some of the best knockout potential in the game. However, getting the hang of him might be a little difficult for most players, which brings him down to the A Tier.

B Tier

While characters in this tier are still strong, they can be a little too situational at times. A lack of recovery options, poor speed, or a less desirable moveset holds these characters back from going toe to toe with the strongest in Multiversus.

Here are all the B Tier characters in this title:

Tom & Jerry

Rick

Morty

Jason

Stripe

Reindog

Gizmo

Taz

Black Adam

Jake the Dog

Tom and Jerry are a lethal pair. (Image via Warner Bros)

Tom and Jerry have immense potential to go toe to toe with the strongest characters in Multiversus. However, their complicated moveset and dependence on each other might not be everyone's cup of tea. If these two were beginner-friendly characters in Multiversus, nothing would hold them back from the top tier.

Being the mad scientist he is, Rick can recover from almost any situation, which makes it extremely hard to defeat him. His portal gun is tricky to use, and that holds him back from a higher spot. However, if you get used to Rick's moveset and his many abilities, he can be extremely strong.

The only thing that holds Morty back from being in the A or S Tier is how difficult it is for him to learn. Being Rick's sidekick, he has tons of ways to mitigate damage, but he can't hit very hard, so you need to be smart with his moves. Spend a little bit of time with Morty in training before you jump into a match to get properly accustomed to him.

Jason is slow but efficient. (Image via Warner Bros)

Tank characters are supposed to be slightly slower, but it doesn't get any slower than Jason which makes him vulnerable to most threats. While Jason has a ton of good moves and can tank a lot of damage, what holds him back is his lack of recovery options.

Stripe is a very strong assassin-type character. However, he can't do a lot on his own. If you're picking Stripe, you need someone to watch his back thus allowing him to deal damage freely. If Stripe could deal damage without extra support, he'd be one of the strongest in Multiversus.

Reindog is one of the weirdest characters in the Multiversus. While he can't do a lot on his own, he can provide tons of different effects to his teammates and enemies which only go on to benefit the team. If you see a Reindog running around in a 2v2, make sure you prioritize the dog before anyone else.

Gizmo is an excellent team player. (Image via Warner Bros)

Gizmo is another support character and he is excellent at sabotaging the enemy team. He can inflict tons of status effects on the enemy dime and his toy car is a constant annoyance. If Gizmo had more knockout power, he'd be in a higher tier.

Taz was one of the best characters during the Mutliversus beta. However, after a series of nerfs he has quickly become a shell of his former self. The only thing that still prevents Taz from being a constant pick is his ability to counter some of the best characters in the game.

C Tier

Characters in this tier are the weakest of the bunch; there might be a couple of things that they excel at. However, a lack of firepower and consistency holds them back from being a good pick. If you're playing with one of these, chances are you won't be having a good time.

Steven Universe

Marvin the Martian

Garnet

LeBron James

Velma

Steven Universe can be a good pick if paired with a heavy hitter. (Image via Warner Bros)

Steven Universe has the power of positivity that helps him be an excellent support character. Unfortunately, Steven can't do a lot of damage in 1v1 situations and usually has to rely on his teammates to get the most out of his kit.

Marvin the Martian has an excellent kit filled with devastating long-range attacks. However, the lack of moves with high knockout potential holds him back. It would do wonders for Marvin if his attacks had a little more power and didn't take as long to charge up.

Velma suffers from the same issues as Steven Universe. While she can use her evidence-gathering tricks to push people to the edge, inflict freeze, and heal her allies, what she can't do is deal a lot of damage.

Much like in real life, LeBron James in Multiversus is lethal with a basketball in his hand. (Image via Warner Bros)

When he has a basketball in his hand, LeBron James is capable of dealing a lot of damage and can even be rather unpredictable. However, as soon as the basketball is gone, he becomes quite vulnerable, and his attacks lose a lot of power and range.

Garnet gets the job done but pales in comparison to the other bruisers on this list. She can deal a lot of damage in tandem with Steven Universe. However, her lack of speed and poor recovery leaves a lot to be desired.

