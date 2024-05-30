MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla: Similarities and differences explored

MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla makes for a fun comparison. Both are 2D platform fighters with similar fighting styles where your goal is to knock the opponent off the floating platform to secure a win. However, these similarities only exist because both games belong to the same genre. Upon closer inspection, you can easily understand the key differences that make each title unique.

In this MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla comparison, we'll explore some key similarities and differences to help you understand what makes each game unique.

MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla: What are the differences and similarities?

MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla: Similarities

Both games are 2D platform fighters (Image via Ubisoft)

Gameplay: Characters in both games feature a mix of simple and special attack combos with the main goal of pushing your opponent off of the stage.

Trending

Free-to-Play: They are free to download and play, with optional purchases for acquiring new characters or their cosmetics.

Team fighting: Both have 2v2 matches, where you support your teammate and use special abilities to push your opponents off the stage.

Cross-platform: These 2D fighters are available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and feature cross-play and cross-progression.

Dodge mechanics: Both have a similar dodge system that makes your characters invincible for a few seconds as you move past your opponent.

MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla: Differences

MultiVersus features Warner Bros. characters while Brawlhalla has original characters as well as guest characters (Image via Warner Bros)

Characters: One of the selling points of MultiVersus is its popular cast of Warner Bros. characters while Brawlhalla has original and time-limited guest characters from other franchises.

Combat: MultiVersus is easier to play with its simple control and less tricky combat mechanics. Brawlhalla needs more time investment to learn some of its tricky mechanics

Style: The movement mechanics in MultiVersus are easier and feel grounded while Brawlhalla has relatively complex movements with the addition of many aerial moves and special attacks.

Special moves: Brawlhalla lets you adjust the abilities and stats of characters where one stat can be boosted at the cost of lowering the other. On the other hand, MultiVersus has perks that let you adopt a particular fighting style in a battle for knockdowns.

Single-player mode: Brawlhalla is focused on multiplayer battles and lacks interesting single-player modes while MultiVersus features advanced tutorials and CPU battles that can help beginners learn the deeper mechanics of the game.

This concludes our MultiVersus vs Brawlhalla comparison, where we've tried to include most points of similarities and differences between the two games but beware that this list is in no way definitive.

MultiVersus just came out recently so there are chances that more differences or similarities will occur as the developers continue to upgrade the game.

Check out more articles here:

Characters we would like to see in Multiversus || 5 games like Multiversus || 5 best GPUs for MultiVersus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback