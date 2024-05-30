Multiversus vs Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: Similarities and differences explored

Multiversus and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 are both platform fighter games that feature characters from diverse media universes. Following its recent official launch, the former is making waves among players. On the flip side, the latter was released last year as one of the most fun and high-octane fighting titles in the current gaming landscape.

This article provides a list of all the major similarities and differences between the two games.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

All similarities and differences between Multiversus and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

All-Star Brawl 2 has a wide range of characters available (Image via Nickelodeon)

Comparing the two games and declaring one superior is not easy since they have different identities. Both titles have great visuals and gameplay mechanics. They have a diverse roster of characters from various shows and movies.

Trending

Similarities

1) Crossplay:

Both titles allow crossplay. This means you can play the games with friends no matter what device they are using, making for an epic online battle with players from all platforms.

2) Single-player mode:

Single-player mode is a great way to enjoy the game at your own pace (Image via Player First Games)

Multiversus has introduced a single-player mode, just like All-Star Brawl 2. This provides players with an opportunity to enjoy the game alone. On top of that, players can choose the difficulty level that suits them best for this mode.

3) Character choices:

Multiversus offers a mix of playable characters from TV shows, comics, cartoons, and films, providing diverse cosmetic selections for every individual character available.

Similarly, All-Star Brawl 2 also has a vast range of playable characters, each distinguished by their unique playstyles and abilities.

4) Online game modes:

Online gameplay in both titles features differing modes. Multiversus has 2v2 and 1v1 battles, alongside local and custom matches. Despite the ranked mode being sealed at release, the developers suggest it will come to the game shortly.

Similarly, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 boasts various online modes, including ranked, quickplay, and custom lobbies.

Differences

1) Pricing:

The latest title from Player First Games is completely free (Image via Player First Games)

Multiversus is free to play on all platforms, whereas, All-Star Brawl 2 is priced at $49.99. Therefore, for new players looking to immerse themselves in a fighting game, the latest title from Player First Games is a great place to start.

2) Customizations:

Multiversus features unique cosmetic items alongside character variants. The special alternative costumes for characters draw inspiration from looks portrayed in the shows or movies of the respective characters.

On the other hand, the skin choices for characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 are quite limited. Each character only has two costume options available.

3) Item options:

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, you have a variety of options when it comes to items that can be used in battles. Using these different items makes battles quite fun.

While Multiversus also has some items for battles, if you are a fan who loves this specific aspect (item usage) of a platform fighting game, it might not satisfy your appetite.

4) The future of the rosters:

The new title features LeBron James as a playable character (Image via Player First Games)

As All-Star Brawl 2 is tied to Nickelodeon's virtual universe, the game can only release a limited number of characters in the future.

On the other hand, Player First Games' latest title has access to all sorts of franchises. It even features NBA superstar LeBron James and Game of Thrones' Arya Stark as playable characters.

5) Fighting mechanics:

For those familiar with the Super Smash Bros. series, certain elements of Multiversus' battle gameplay may not be satisfying. You cannot block or grab your opponent in this game, but you can evade their attacks.

Alternatively, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 features both blocking and grabbing.

6) Character classes:

Classification of its characters makes the new platform fighter game unique (Image via Player First Games)

Multiversus' hero classification makes it unique. The game reinforces the idea of team-based play, where every member can choose a specific class of character who complements the teammate. Here are the available classes:

Assassin

Bruiser

Mage

Tank

You can also power up each fighter individually, leveling them up to gain unique abilities and other enhancements that can then be used in combat. In return, these items reward you with Perks that increase your character's strength or support capabilities.

Such features are not present among characters in All-Star Brawl 2.

Check out more related articles:

Best fighting games to play on mobile phones || Multiversus vs Super Smash Bros || Best fighting games set to release in 2024 || Multiversus best controller settings ||

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback