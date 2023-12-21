Fighting games have been a staple of the video game industry for a long time. Dating back to the arcade cabinets, such titles have now become a pinnacle of performance and mechanics that are pushing the boundaries of the genre. 2023 has seen some great fighting games in Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter VI, and 2024 will also bring some great additions to the already growing library.

The learning curve in fighting games provides a satisfying progression, rewarding players as they become more adept at executing combos. The genre is incredibly rewarding and highly replayable, which adds to its popularity.

That said, we looked at some great fighting games that are set to release in 2024, and why you should check them out.

5 Best Fighting Games set to release in 2024

1) Varvarion

This first entry is a relatively obscure title with much promise. Varvarion, developed by Polygonomicon, is an anime-esque fighting game that features hack-and-slash mechanics with high-speed combos. The trailers and gameplay footage showcased by Polygonomicon feature multiple characters engaging in a brutal skirmish to the death.

Varvarion allows players to choose between a colorful cast of characters, each with their unique playstyle. The game will have local co-op on launch, and the developer promises to work on the online multiplayer later. Varvarion seems to have all the makings of a great fighting game and is set to release in the first quarter of 2024.

2) Final Fury

Final Fury is the upcoming VR fighting game that is described by the developer as being a nod to the arcade games of the past. Final Fury is one of the many new VR installments that is set to release in 2024 and with VR gaming on the rise, players will want to check out this title from Kluge Interactive.

The game does not have an official release date yet, but an open beta has been announced for early 2024. The gameplay trailers showcase a variety of different characters, and while VR fighting can look clunky at times, Final Fury looks pretty good for a VR title. The game will be available for SteamVR and Meta Quest users in the open beta scheduled for the coming year's first quarter.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen has been massively successful. Currently in its second season, the series is going strong, and with more fans jumping aboard, it's as good a time as any to release a Jujutsu Kaisen game featuring the show's favorite characters duking it out in a battle arena.

Cursed Clash is a 2v2 action-fighting game featuring that is reminiscent of the old-school Dragon Ball Z titles. Each character will have a unique playstyle and gimmick, which players must learn. There hasn't been much gameplay footage showcased, but from initial impressions, the game seems to have a high degree of polish. Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is set to release on the first of February 2024.

4) Streets of Rage

This next entry is one that was announced recently at The Game Awards 2023. Sega used the platform to showcase a bundle of their old titles remastered for the modern generation. A new revamped Streets of Rage was announced alongside Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi.

The Streets of Rage series was an incredibly popular beat-em-up fighting game that featured a top-down camera, hordes of enemies to take down, and co-op that is fun to play with friends. Fans can expect more gameplay footage in early 2024, with the game being announced only recently.

The game's release date is still quite far off but with a smaller development cycle, this new Streets of Rage game may release in late 2024.

5) Tekken 8

The final entry on this list is easily one of the most anticipated video games of 2024. The Tekken series is among the most storied game franchises of all time, with the early games dating back to the arcade cabinets. Tekken 8 is set to release on the 26th of January 2024, and Capcom looks to deliver on this brand-new Tekken experience.

Tekken 8 is much like its predecessor but doubles down on the polish and precise gameplay mechanics for which the series is known. The publisher has been rolling out character gameplay reveals over the past couple of weeks, each showing off their impressive work on making the characters feel unique and powerful. With the release date inching closer, fans cannot wait to get their hands on Tekken 8.