Multiversus vs Super Smash Bros.: Similarities and differences explored

Multiversus is now available worldwide and features a plethora of Warner Bros. characters. Fans can argue that Super Smash Bros., Nintendo's popular platform-based fighting game series, has many similarities with this new title. Smash Bros. is more popular around the world and has a unique quality that makes it difficult to replicate.

Although some similarities can be noted between the two, they have a few significant differences as well. Numerous fundamental aspects of the new title and Nintendo's franchise are not alike. With that in mind, this article will highlight some notable similarities as well as distinctions involving the two entities.

Similarities between Multiversus and Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. has a vast range of characters. (Image via Nintendo)

Choosing the better fighting experience between the two is quite difficult because both have their positive and negative aspects. Super Smash Bros. has consistently produced great games that are patterned on the same framework and mechanics, while the Player First Games' title is a spark for fresh ideas in the crossover-fighting-game genre.

Here are the similarities between the two Multiversus and Nintendo's popular series:

Both have stylized crossover rosters

Super Smash Bros. gathers its characters from video games, while Multiversus has various entities from TV shows and movies. The latter has achieved a new milestone in the fighting game genre with the inclusion of LeBron James.

A wide range of playable characters

Super Smash Bros. has numerous playable characters available due to its four previous installments as well as years of DLC that will continue to expand it further in the future.

Meanwhile, as the title is still relatively new, fans can expect Multiversus’ roster to be significantly expanded over time. The game currently has 26 characters available, with multiple cosmetic options attainable for each.

Fighting mechanics and game modes

Multiversus has multiple battle options. (Image via Player First Games)

The games in Nintendo's series and Multiverse feature 1v1 as well as 2v2 combat modes, along with training options. The movesets in both bear much resemblance as well. There are basic standards, special attacks, and the mechanics of double jumping and dodging between both titles.

Key differences between Multiversus and Super Smash Bros

Multiversus is available on Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC. Meanwhile, the Super Smash Bros. titles can be played on Nintendo platforms like Nintendo 3DS or Switch, along with iQue Player, GameCube, Wii, and Wii U.

Despite being platform fighters that share common elements, there are some key disparities between them.

Accessibility

The new crossover fighting game is free to play and available on multiple platforms. (Image via Steam)

The primary difference between the two lies in their pricing structure. One needs to buy the Super Smash Bros. titles, whereas Multiversus is free to play, supplemented by a battle pass and microtransactions.

Although characters are purchasable with in-game gold, the pace at which this currency is acquired can sometimes be quite annoying in the newer title. Nevertheless, the free-to-play option allows numerous players to acquire an already accessible platform fighter.

Fighting mechanics

There are some noticeable fighting mechanic differences between both games. (Image via Player First Games)

The power of the attack will decrease when used too often in succession by a character in both entities. In the Super Smash Bros. titles, the effect is close to none, as players become unaware of it sometimes.

The distinction lies within Multiversus, as the effect is not only mentioned during the tutorial but signaled on screen upon its initiation with an unmistakable warning, along with auditory feedback. Thus, these effects are immediate in their impact and can be difficult to take off.

Movement mechanics

In Super Smash Bros., the typical way to recover is by latching onto the platform edge upon reentry. It gives momentary invulnerability to the grabber, coupled with a pair of get-up selections.

Interestingly, Multiversus doesn't have an edge-grabbing concept. Thus, any character can cling onto a wall, which in turn restores their jumps automatically.

On the other hand, the common way for Super Smash Bros. entities to come back to the platform is through a midair jump, followed by an upward special.

However, the standard sequence in the other game consists of two air dodges, two midair jumps, and two specials, all of which can be executed in any sequence.

Multiplayer aspect

The Super Smash Bros. series is primarily designed for local multiplayer. Even when it finally embraced online gaming, its services were subpar compared to the competition.

However, the new title by Player First Games tells a different story, as it is primarily crafted with online play features. It goes to the extent of incorporating "rollback netcode," which is a technique that developers prioritize for online gameplay. Although the title was unavailable in many regions during its beta stage, most players can now access it worldwide.

Customization options

Multiversus has multiple character variants. (Image via Player First Games)

Multiversus has some distinctive, changeable cosmetic items along with character variants. The special alternate costumes of the characters are inspired by the different looks in those characters' respective shows or movies.

Although Super Smash Bros. technically has a greater number of outfit choices for its characters, it mainly involves altering the color of the default costume.

Classes

One element that sets games apart is Multiversus' categorization of its heroes. It strengthens the concept of team-based gameplay, where each individual can select a character that synergizes with the others. Here are the available classes:

Assassin

Bruiser

Mage

Tank

The new title also features a unique mechanic that distinguishes it from Super Smash Bros.: leveling up individual fighters to acquire power-ups and other enhancements. Subsequently, you can use them in battles to unlock Perks that boost your character's or team’s power.

There is no such differentiation between characters in Super Smash Bros.

