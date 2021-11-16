Can you play PUBG: New State on PC with an emulator?

PUBG: New State is another entry in the popular battle royale genre available on mobile devices.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds remains one of the most iconic battle royale games on the planet. Now, Android and iOS users can experience a futuristic version with PUBG: New State.

The mobile launch of PUBG: New State has players on other devices and systems wondering if they will be left out. It doesn't appear that there are plans for a PC or console launch for New State, but PC players can play it on an emulator.

PUBG: New State can be played on PC with an emulator

A player trying to survive in PUBG: New State (Image via KRAFTON)

PC emulators are extremely popular for console gaming, such as those for Pokemon randomizers and challenges. However, for those looking to play mobile games in an online setting, it is generally frowned upon.

That doesn't mean it isn't a popular option, though. PUBG: New State is already seeing a ton of players trying to drop in through emulators on their computers rather than on their iOS or Android enabled devices.

You won't find a traditional copy of the game on PC, so you'll have to use an Android or iOS emulator to play it away from your mobile device. You just need to be aware of the potential consequences.

A squad moving to attack in PUBG: New State (Image via KRAFTON)

There is a chance your account will be compromised, and you'll end up with a ban if the developers learn you are playing PUBG: New State with an emulator instead of the way they made the game to be played.

We won't tell you how to download and play it on an emulator here because, once again, it is a typically frowned upon action. You can do the research yourself to find information on the likes of MEmu and BlueStacks.

Truly, there are hundreds of emulators you can download to play mobile games, console games, and other handheld games. Make sure you use reputable ones that won't harm your PC if you try out PUBG: New State.

