Can you play Rainbow Six Extraction solo?

Rainbow Six Extraction is the latest co-op tactical survival shooter after the story of the Outbreak event that arrived with Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Chimera.

The new shooter survival game takes place in a universe where Earth faces an unknown parasite that takes over human lives. To fight off this unknown threat, Team Rainbow has been assigned to work for a new group called R.E.A.C.T. to learn about the new species to turn the tides against them.

The new tactical survival shooter can be played in both solo and co-op mode, so players can dive in and unravel the secrets behind the alien threats.

Can players play Rainbow Six Extraction alone?

Yes, players can indeed play the game in solo mode and have access to every situation in the game. The game also allows players to get into these situations in a three-person co-op to enjoy the game together.

Now, to get into incursion zones alone, all players have to do is pick a map while not having any members in the party, and the game will start a session on solo mode. On beginning a situation, all these players have to do is choose an operator of choice and complete the objectives given by the game.

Rainbow Six Extraction @R6Extraction Rainbow Six Extraction is surprising critics and players alike! Join millions in the Rainbow Six universe TODAY, assemble your squad and enter the containment zone! #r6extraction Rainbow Six Extraction is surprising critics and players alike! Join millions in the Rainbow Six universe TODAY, assemble your squad and enter the containment zone! #r6extraction

While it is allowed to play the game solo, exploring the areas in Extraction with friends in co-op mode is better. It is better to play the game in co-op mode because the players can be assured that they got their back covered even if something happens to them. This increases the team's survivability and increases the chance of completing an incursion without breaking a sweat.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available on all gaming platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Furthermore, it also supports cross-play so players can join together to step into inclusions, forgetting the difference between platforms.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar