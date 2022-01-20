Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass launch time for all regions

Ubisoft's next tactical shooter, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, builds on the popularity of its competitive multiplayer blockbuster, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

The project adopts 18 beloved Operators from Rainbow Six Siege's competitive predecessor, who are now tasked with battling a parasite spreading the country. Players perform their allotted goals while battling alien forms that impede their way, using new and returning gadgetry.

According to Ubisoft's plans, the game will be released this week on consoles and PC. The publisher has promised release dates throughout the world and information on preloads and estimated downloads.

Rainbow Six Extraction launch time

Rainbow Six Extraction launch dates have been revealed by Ubisoft in a post on the game's blog, describing a three-stage rollout across various regions. Most players will start the game at or around midnight. However, schedules may vary for those in bigger locations.

The game will be available in Asia and Oceania from midnight. AEDT, followed by Europe and the Middle East at midnight CET, and American areas at midnight in their local time zone. Amazon Luna is the only platform deviating from the pack, launching at midnight. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT across the United States.

According to Ubisoft's official timetable, the game's sequel will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and other cloud-based gaming platforms worldwide.

Release date

This game will be available on console and PC on January 20, 2021. The game is available for Xbox One, Xbox One S, and PlayStation 5, with enhancements on these new systems and older Xbox One and PlayStation 4 devices.

The game is also available on PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store and cloud streaming via Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

