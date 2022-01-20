What are the system requirements for Rainbow Six Extraction on PC Game Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction is scheduled for release on all platforms on January 20, with the Day 1 addition to the Xbox Game Pass.

There has been a lot of traction ever since it was announced that the game will come on the Xbox Game first day at the same time of the official launch. Since the game is being released across all platforms, both the Xbox Game Pass and the PC Game Pass will have the game available.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass Can’t wait for Rainbow Six Extraction, just gonna go into stasis. extract us January 20th when it's available Can’t wait for Rainbow Six Extraction, just gonna go into stasis. extract us January 20th when it's available https://t.co/FJ7NXzLQ5E

With such a great opportunity, PC players can save $40, which non PC Game Pass owners will have to spend. There is no official confirmation yet, but the standard edition will likely be the one that will be available.

So with only a few hours left for the release, PC Game Pass owners need to ensure that their systems will run the game efficiently.

Rainbow Six Extraction PC specifications for Game Pass owners

Rainbow Six Extraction is based on the Rainbow Six universe. The game is an extension of the infamous Outbreak mode, which was generously loved by the community. Just like the Outbreak mode, Extraction will be a PVE experience exclusively.

But that doesn't mean there will be less reliance on running the game optimally.

Minimum requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz

: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit VIDEO CARD : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 60 GB

: 60 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Recommended requirements

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit VIDEO CARD : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 60 GB

: 60 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, players will have to own membership of the Game Pass to get the game at no extra cost. Both the PC Game Pass and the Xbox Ultimate Game Pass have Rainbow Six Extraction available, and the game can be pre-installed as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha