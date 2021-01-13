Can players get Rust on PS4 and Xbox: When is the game coming to consoles?

Rust, the popular multiplayer survival game, was only available on PC all these days. However, given it's popularity off late, the game is being pushed to consoles as well.

But when is Rust going to be made available on consoles is a question most people are asking.

Can players get Rust on PS4 and XBox?

We have a development update about Rust Console Edition. We appreciate all the interest and patience while we continue to work on this title. Read the announcement on our website and sign up to our newsletter to get further news straight to your inbox: https://t.co/1w3XG0Ew3d pic.twitter.com/ZnrIL4aJc4 — Double Eleven (@DoubleElevenLtd) December 7, 2020

Back in December, according to this tweet, the console port for Rust was pushed to 2021. Initially, the game was supposed to make it to the consoles in 2020 itself, but given the kind of year 2020 has been, Rust couldn't make it to the consoles. It's been over a year since the console edition for Rust was announced but there weren't many updates since that point.

However, as per the latest update, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), has rated Rust as "M" on consoles. This rating comes in lieu of the fact that there's a lot of blood and violence in the game.

Image via Entertainment Software Rating Board

Rust is experiencing a surge in its popularity thanks to a few high profile streamers, who have all begun to stream the game on the Offline TV servers. The game set a record for itself with respect to the number of players playing on the 3rd of January, 2021, only to break it again on the 7th of January, 2021.

Rust on track to double it's previous high player count.. which was set like 4 days ago pic.twitter.com/1AP0hkJ6EH — garry (@garrynewman) January 7, 2021

Given the sudden rise in popularity, the game is being touted to be the next Among Us. The rise of Rust also shows the kind of effect streaming has on any game. Although Rust was moderately popular, the fact that streamers like Corpse Husband, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, and Felix "xQc" Lengye began streaming the game, caused the game to skyrocket in terms of reach.

Having said that, now that even ESRB has rated the game, the console release for Rust should be right around the corner.