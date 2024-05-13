Can you repair armor in Gray Zone Warfare

As you make your way through Gray Zone Warfare there will be moments when your armor gets damaged after an encounter. Irrespective of the type of armaments you have, they will start getting damaged the more time you spend in the field. Hence, there will come a point in time when your armor will not be blocking any bullets and the enemy will have an easier time taking you down. Hence, many in the community are wondering if there is a way to repair the armor that they have bought using valuable resources.

Armor is key when it comes to surviving longer in Gray Zone Warfare, so it's a good idea to want to make the most of it.

Is it possible to repair your armor in Gray Zone Warfare?

There currently is no way to repair your armor in Gray Zone Warfare. So if your armaments have received a lot of damage from the enemy then you will need to buy another armor to repair it.

Even if you try progressing through the story and complete all the subquests and missions, armor repair is not something that the shooter allows. So when your armor is damaged and is not giving you any protection, make your way to one of the vendors who sell high-tier armor and purchase them.

This means that you need to be quite economical about how you spend the in-game currency. You'll ideally want to save some money to buy armor from Handshake every time you need one.

Additionally, try coming up with a more tactical approach to missions. Refrain from going in guns blazing so that you can take out the enemy even before they can fire bullets at you.

This will help you retain the purchased armor for longer, and you will need to have to keep buying a new one after every mission.

Apart from purchasing them, another way of obtaining armor in Gray Zone Warfare will be to loot them from defeated enemies. Once you have taken someone down on the battlefield, you will be able to get their armor and use it for yourself.

However, if they have died after receiving a lot of body shots, the armor you loot will not be in the best condition. However, it can still get the job done if your existing armor is damaged beyond recognition.