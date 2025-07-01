Can you romance in Persona 5: The Phantom X?

Questions have emerged regarding whether players can romance in Persona 5: The Phantom X, the spin-off of the Persona series. Phantom X offers the Synergy feature, where you can form bonds with select characters. You can give them gifts, hang out with them, and go on special outings. Doing so increases your Synergy rank and unlocks unique Synergy Abilities. So yes, you can date characters, but it seems to be limited to some servers.

Is there romance in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Overview of Merope's Synergy (Image via ATLUS)

Yes, you can romance in Persona 5: The Phantom X, but there’s a twist. The dating feature is only available in early access servers, such as Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese. It's not available in the global servers, as of writing.

Those having an account in the early access server can romance all the girls they recruit in the Synergy menu. You must interact with them by giving gifts or hanging out to increase the Synergy Rank and unlock the romance option. You can also take the Harem route and date all the girls simultaneously in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

You can unlock rewards and various Synergy Abilities from the Synergy Menu besides romance in Persona 5: Phantom X’s global server.

That said, here is the list of characters you can interact with in the Synergy menu, how to unlock them, and their Synergy Abilities:

1) Lufel

How to unlock: Clear Awakening of Dreams

Clear Awakening of Dreams Synergy Ability: Learn to craft more infiltration items

2) Merope

How to unlock: Clear Traces of Dreams

Clear Traces of Dreams Synergy Ability: Unlock the ability to fuse new Personas

3) Motoha Arai

How to unlock: Clear The Day the Pearl Flies side quest

Clear The Day the Pearl Flies side quest Synergy Ability: Combat buffs and battling practice

4) Yaoling Li

How to unlock: Clear the Foreign Exchange side quest

Clear the Foreign Exchange side quest Synergy Ability: Learn to make Chinese Cusine and battle items

5) Tomoko Nage

How to unlock: Clear the Part-Time Dreamer side quest

Clear the Part-Time Dreamer side quest Synergy Ability: Upgrades for part-time jobs

6) Kayo Tamiyama

How to unlock: Clear the Generations Apart side quest

Clear the Generations Apart side quest Synergy Ability: Unlock new outfits

7) Yui

How to unlock: Clear the Virtual Encounter side quest

Clear the Virtual Encounter side quest Synergy Ability: Learn to plant more and shorten harvest time

That concludes our guide on whether you can romance in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

