Can you romance other players in Baldur's Gate 3 multiplayer?

Romance is integral to Baldur's Gate 3, irrespective of how you decide to advance your journey. If you want to create a special bond between your custom character and another companion, you can do so using plenty of different options the title provides. Interestingly, the situation changes slightly if you're playing with another player, as this game's multiplayer aspect is different.

If you choose to play this title in that mode, both you and your ally will be part of the same squad. You'll travel together, fight the same enemies, and complete quests in tandem. Unlike single-player, the available romance options will be far more limited in this mode.

While Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't officially allow you to romance other human players in a multiplayer session, you could utilize a nice workaround.

Baldur's Gate 3 has an indirect process that allows player to romance

When you're playing a single-player campaign, the rules for romance are pretty simple. You can be companions with any character in your camp if your approval is high enough. Things get much more complex when you're playing with a real-life player, however.

As of patch 2, no direct way to romance a real-life player in Baldur's Gate 3 is available. Luckily, the aforementioned workaround — which involves using original characters — lets you do that. When you begin your journey, you can create a custom avatar or pick one from the vast roster of pre-built entities.

The latter have their own set of skills, attributes, traits, and more. In fact, they're the same ones you'll encounter at different moments on your journey.

If at least one real-life player has chosen an original character, then romance with another human player is possible. It doesn't matter who picks the pre-built entity. This restriction is perhaps the same reason why there's no limit to player-romance options when it comes to the single-player.

This use-one-original-character system has been the same since Baldur's Gate 3's early access, and Larian has offered no indication of a change. Still, it will be interesting to see if any alterations will be made to this facet in a future update.

There's plenty of freedom Larian offers to players in multiplayer sessions, otherwise. Hence, expecting an option that reduces the restrictions on romance via a future patch isn't unrealistic.