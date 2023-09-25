Can you romance Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Solomon Reed is one of the most important characters in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Voiced by Idris Elba, the character is a fascinating one, and having the dulcet tones of the actor certainly helps as well. However, one question many fans want to know is if the NUSA spy will be romanceable for players of either gender.

The base game already has quite a few romance options, and with the focus of this expansion being a spy thriller, does V even have time for love? We’ll explore the possibilities in this article and if there’s any known way to romance Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

There’s always a chance this could become outdated. If something changes and new information is found, we’ll return and update it accordingly.

Is Solomon Reed a romance option in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Unfortunately, Solomon Reed is not a romanceable option in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at this time. This was confirmed back in June 2023 by Marcin Momot, one of the developers at CD Projekt RED.

The developer stated that the point of the expansion was to be a spy thriller and that while tons of new content were coming to the game, romance options would not be a part of it. Very few of the conversations you have with the character stray away from business in the expansion.

While you have a significant amount of time working with Reed throughout the game's expansion, there isn’t any indicator that it is anything other than focusing on the business at hand. He doesn’t seem to care one way or another if V likes him, only that V does what is necessary to complete the mission they’re tasked with.

Who is Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Solomon Reed is an experienced NUSA FIA agent in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Officially, he was assassinated around 2070, but unofficially, he is a sleeper agent for President Myers and is still located in Night City.

Solomon Reed’s relationships with others are fairly complicated. Though he is officially a sleeper agent for President Myers in Night City, he doesn’t tell any of his allies, such as Alex, which creates tension when the two meet during the main story.

A relentless workaholic, Reed will do anything to complete his missions. If it means deceit or murder, the FIA agent will not hesitate.

Another interesting fact is that the character was likely named after a Reed-Solomon code. This is a group of error-correcting codes created in 1960 by Irving Reed and Gustave Solomon. A wide assortment of applications use this kind of code, from Blu-ray discs, QR codes, DSL, and older formats such as MiniDiscs and CDs.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is now available worldwide and adds an intense new spy story to Night City. It also unlocks the wartorn Dogtown region to explore. If you want to read our review of this expansion and the 2.0 update, you can find it here.