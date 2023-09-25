All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 romance options, explored

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its initial release in 2020, when it was filled with technical issues. Now is a perfect time to get back into the game, especially because CD Projekt Red released a free update for anyone who owns the game. Known as Update 2.0, this patch addresses a lot of the major issues that the title had upon release.

The game allows players to take control of the protagonist named V. They are a mercenary who is on a quest to confront their demons in the sprawling metropolis of Night City. As V embarks on their quest, they will encounter many different people. Several of these people are friendly to V and are even romanceable.

For those who are wondering who the romanceable NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077 are, here is a quick overview of every single one.

Every main romanceable character in Cyberpunk 2077

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG, you can choose the gender of V during character creation. The option that you choose here will impact which NPCs are going to be romanceable during a playthrough.

Certain people are not available as romantic partners if you choose to play as a male V and vice versa. This guide will offer a rundown on every single NPC that can be romanced in the game.

Panam Palmer

Panam Palmer (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Panam Palmer is a former member of the Aldecaldos nomad clan. She has gone her way as a mercenary after a dispute with the clan's leader. You will first encounter her in the main story quest known as Ghost Town.

She will only be available to romance by those who've created a V with a male body type. Do keep an eye out on the side missions named Riders on the Storm, With a Little Help from My Friends, and Queen of the Highway, as the choices made here will directly impact your chances of romancing her.

Here is a more detailed guide on how to romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077.

Judy Alvarez

Judy Alvarez (Image via CD Projekt Red)

For players who created a V with a female body type and voice, Judy Alvarez is one of the main romanceable characters. She will be the first main romanceable character that you will meet since she will help you in a vital story mission in Act 1.

As you progress through the story, you will unlock a side quest wherein Judy will request help from V. Her side quests begin with the one called Both Sides Now, but prior to this, make sure to keep her informed of anything relating to Evelyn Parker.

Here is a more detailed guide on how to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077.

Kerry Eurodyne

Kerry Eurodyne (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Players who do not like to do side missions could miss out on meeting Kerry Eurodyne. Those who want to meet him will need to pay attention to the side missions involving Rogue and Johnny Silverhand.

When the side mission called Holdin' On pops up, make sure to do it to meet him outside of Johnny's flashbacks. This mission involves Johnny trying to reconnect with the former members of Samurai, and Eurodyne is one of them.

Take note that he is only romanceable for a V with a male voice and body type. Here is a full guide on romancing Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077.

River Ward

River Ward (Image via CD Projekt Red)

River is another main romance option that is easily missable because, unlike Panam or Judy, he does not have a main story quest associated with him. Players who want to meet him will need to keep an eye out for the side quest I Fought the Law, which will be given to V after they get a call from someone named Elizabeth Peralez.

In this mission, you will meet Detective River Ward. Later on, he will call V for a side quest called The Hunt and then finally another called Following the River. Make sure to do all three to secure a romantic relationship with him.

Only a V with a female body type and voice can romance River.

Panam, Judy, Kerry, and River are the four main romance options in the game. You can only pursue a romantic relationship with one of these four people in a single playthrough, so choose wisely.

Other romance options in Cyberpunk 2077

Aside from the four main romanceable characters in the game, V also has the option to pursue other relationships. However, these are more like one-night stands or temporary romances instead of full-on romantic relationships, unlike the four main ones.

Engaging in a brief relationship with these characters will be possible regardless of whom V chooses as their main romantic partner.

Meredith Stout

Meredith Stout (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You will meet Meredith very early in the game. Immediately after meeting Dexter Deshawn in the main mission, The Ride, call Meredith Stout using V's phone to set up a meeting.

Take the chip that she offers, but do not hack it. Later on, give the chip in exchange for the bot that Dexter asked V to acquire. Wait for a while after this mission is complete, and Meredith will invite you to hook up.

Rogue Amendiares

Rogue Amendiares (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When you romance Rogue, it's not going to be V pursuing a relationship with her. Instead, it is Johnny acting through V and trying to rekindle an old flame. In the mission Tapeworm, Johnny asks for permission to take over V's body so that he can go on a date with Rogue.

Simply say yes and then complete the objectives that the game presents. V will not pursue a real relationship with Rogue afterward, but going through this sequence will unlock additional options for the ending.

Here is a full guide for romancing Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077.

Alt Cunningham

Alt Cunningham (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Alt is not a romanceable character in the traditional sense, but her romance scenes are present in Cyberpunk 2077.

She is an old friend of Johnny Silverhand, and you will be able to watch her romance scenes with Johnny through the flashback cutscenes that the game has to provide a clearer look into Johnny's past.

Her scenes are unmissable, so you only need to play through the main story to see them.

Joytoys

Joytoys (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Some NPCs can offer V companionship for a fee, and they are known as Joytoys. There are four of them throughout Night City, and you simply need to walk up to them, pay the necessary fee, and then wait as the scene plays out.

For those who are wondering where they are, here is a guide on the locations of Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077.