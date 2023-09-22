All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Joytoy locations

As the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion approaches, players can anticipate both fresh content and the return of familiar locations. Among the many features in the game are places called Joytoys, which offer intimate encounters with random individuals. This is an appealing option for those seeking physical connections but not interested in romantic relationships.

These cybernetic characters are found in certain locations in the city and are accessible to all players, regardless of your V's gender. These random NPCs won't flirt with you for free, though, as you will need to pay a certain amount to engage with them.

This article offers a detailed guide on Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide: All Joytoy locations

There are four Joytoy locations in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

There are four Joytoy locations so far in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, and two can be readily found on Jig-Jig Street in Westbrook. These are accessible to you early in the game.

The male Joytoy can be found on the left as you enter the area from the north, just under the Jig-Jig Street sign. Meanwhile, the female Joytoy is further down the street. Follow the pedestrian walkway as it curves to the right, and you'll spot her leaning against a red-topped barricade.

Find two Joytoys in this location (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After progressing through Johnny Silverhand's side quests in Act 2 and reaching the conclusion of the Kerry Eurodyne romance arc, you'll have the opportunity to interact with two high-end Joytoys.

Two premium Joytoys are located near the Dark Matter fast travel point (Image via CD Projekt Red)

These exclusive options can be found in Westbrook, the same district as the previous pair. They are located a bit south of Jig-Jig Street and are close to the Dark Matter fast travel point.

You'll gain access to the Dark Matter club as part of the Off the Leash side quest. However, their services come at a steep cost, priced at $3000 per encounter.

How to initiate physical intimacy with Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Engage in a conversation with the Joytoy and pay Eddies to initiate sex in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Once you've chosen a specific Joytoy in the game, you can initiate physical intimacy by following these steps:

Approach a Joytoy in any of the designated locations.

Initiate a conversation with them.

When the dialogue option presents itself, agree to the price, which is typically $100.

Enjoy your encounter.

This wraps up our Joytoy guide in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The expansion is set to release on September 26, 2023, on PC, Xbox Xseries, Xbox S Series, and PS5.

