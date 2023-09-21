Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Panam romance guide

The new Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion is just around the corner, and it features tons of fresh content and updates, including some changes in the romance aspect. One of the romanceable characters in the game is Panam, a former member of the Aldecaldos nomad clan who decided to live a more independent life as a mercenary after a family dispute.

You can encounter Panam in Act 2 as you progress through the main story missions. It is important to note that Panam prefers relationships with male body types, so ladies can sit this one out. Players looking to start a romantic relationship with her should delve into this guide.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 romance guide: How to romance Panam

Accept the Ghost Town mission to meet Panam (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Panam enters your journey during the Ghost Town mission and continues to be part of upcoming quests. Rest assured, your potential romance with her remains unharmed during these missions. However, after completing the Life During Wartime story task, allow a minimum of 12 in-game hours to pass. Following this wait, expect a call from Panam, initiating her unique questline, which begins with the Riders on the Storm mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Accompany Panam during the Riders on the Storm mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

While advancing through the Riders on the Storm mission, you'll reach a point where you must go to the Raffen Shiv camp. Here, you have a choice: either go there on your own or go with Panam. While your choice doesn't have a major impact on the game's story, the option to go with Panam is only available for a 24-hour game window.

Invite Panam to stay at the farm in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Of course, it's always good to be proactive in advancing your in-game romantic relationship. When given the opportunity at Ingali farm, invite Panam to stay and express that you have some ideas during the following conversation.

After successfully wrapping up the Riders on the Storm quest, wait for an additional 12 in-game hours to receive another call from Panam. This initiates another mission called With a Little Help From My Friends.

Help Panam in With Little Help From My Friends mission (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In this quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, decisions must be made with caution. You must refrain from disclosing Panam's plan to Saul when prompted, as this would prematurely conclude the quest. Also, when Panam inquires about your motivation for aiding her later in the mission, avoid suggesting it's for monetary gain, as doing so would abruptly end any budding romantic prospects.

Take the Queen of the Highway mission to initiate a romantic relationship with Panam (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After these interactions, wait for an additional 24 in-game hours for Panam's final mission, Queen of the Highway. When she asks about taking your relationship further, respond with enthusiasm by selecting "Oh yeah. Let's go" to initiate a romantic relationship.

This wraps up our Panam romance guide in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. The new expansion is set to launch on September 26.